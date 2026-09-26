Dubai Financial Market leads Arab markets with Dh4.4 billion weekly gains as other regional indices fall

Business

The DFM rose 0.39% over five sessions with Aman shares jumping 21.5% and Emaar Properties leading liquidity at Dh885 million

The market capitalisation of shares listed on the Dubai market rose to Dh994.4 billion from Dh990.02 billion at the end of the session on Friday. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market index led the gains in Arab markets during the week, standing alone against the declines, achieving weekly profits of nearly Dh4.4 billion, and rising 0.39% in five sessions, supported by the strong performance of leading stocks in the main sectors.

The market capitalisation of shares listed on the Dubai market rose to Dh994.4 billion from Dh990.02 billion at the end of the session on Friday.

Aman shares led the gains in Dubai market shares in five sessions, jumping 21.5%. Shares of Al Ramz rose 17.45%, International Financial Advisors 8.3%, Agility Warehousing 7.82%, Drake & Scull 6.45%, and National International Holding 5.14%.

Emaar Properties captured the largest share of Dubai market liquidity in five sessions with approximately Dh885.4 million, followed by Emirates NBD with Dh302.8 million, and then Salik attracting Dh148.5 million.

Foreign investors (both Arab and non-Arab) were net buyers, with a net investment of Dh43.5 million in a week, after making purchases worth Dh1.3 billion, compared to sales of about Dh1.26 billion.

The FTSE Abu Dhabi General Index (FADGI) closed at 10,200.73 points, down 0.66% for the week.

ADNOC Gas led the activity in the Abu Dhabi market, taking the largest share of total trading with a liquidity of Dh733.97 million in five sessions, followed by Aldar Properties with a liquidity of Dh430.3 million, and then Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, attracting Dh423 million.

In the Abu Dhabi market, shares of Dar Al Takaful rose 10.7%, Pure Health Holdings 7.46%, Al Seer Equipment 7.03%, Al Buhaira National Insurance 5.4%, and Gulf Cement 5.1%.