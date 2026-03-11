DUBAI HANDLES 20% OF GLOBAL GOLD TRADE AS EMIRATE SOLIDIFIES HUB STATUS

Business

Dubai has solidified its standing as a premier global hub for gold trading, currently handling approximately 20% of the world's total gold supply.

According to a recent report by Finshots, the emirate now ranks as the second-largest gold trading centre globally, following only Switzerland.

This growth persists despite unusual market volatility where gold prices recently retreated from $5,300 to nearly $5,000 per ounce due to rising bond yields and investor requirements for liquidity.

The emirate's strategic location, positioned between major African producers and the high-demand Indian market, remains a cornerstone of its success, with refineries processing roughly 1,500 tonnes of gold annually.

Supported by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the emirate continues to expand its logistical infrastructure to safeguard its "City of Gold" status.

Dubai is further seeking to bolster its position through strategic new projects, including the construction of an 800-metre "Gold Street," a move that reaffirms the emirate's trajectory as a leading international gold trade destination.