Dubai hotel revenues hit Dh6 billion in eight months as 6.97 million visitors arrive in 2026

Business

DET data shows an average room rate of Dh470 per night and mid-range hotel apartments recording the highest occupancy at 73%

Department data showed that the number of hotel nights booked during the period from January to the end of August reached 21.61 million nights in Dubai. File photograph

Dubai: Revenues recorded by hotel rooms in Dubai during the first eight months of this year amounted to more than Dh6 billion.

The revenues were calculated based on the number of occupied hotel rooms at the end of the comparison period, at the average revenue per available room (RevPAR), on a daily basis, according to data issued by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Department data showed that the number of hotel nights booked during the period from January to the end of August reached 21.61 million nights, while the average revenue per room reached Dh283, and the average daily rate was Dh470.

In turn, the total number of international visitors during the first eight months of this year reached 6.97 million visitors, while the capacity of Dubai hotels, at the end of last August, recorded about 148,796 hotel rooms distributed across 794 hotel establishments of various categories.

According to the data, luxury five-star hotel rooms accounted for 35% of the total size of the hotel market in Dubai, recording about 51,846 rooms within 162 hotel establishments, followed by four-star hotel rooms with a share of 29% and about 43,464 rooms within 194 establishments.

Hotels rated between three stars and one star accounted for approximately 19% of the total hotel market, with a capacity of 28,331 rooms across 263 hotel establishments.

The number of rooms in luxury hotel apartments reached approximately 13,591 rooms within 82 establishments, accounting for 9% of the market size, while the share of medium hotel apartments reached approximately 8%, with a total of 11,564 rooms within 93 establishments.

In terms of hotel occupancy, mid-range hotel apartments recorded the highest occupancy rate of 73%, followed by luxury hotel apartments with an occupancy rate of 68%.