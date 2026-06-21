Dubai launches DEWA International to expand global energy footprint

Business

New subsidiary aims to export Dubai’s energy and water expertise worldwide

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, announced, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the establishment of ‘DEWA International’, a wholly owned independent subsidiary.

DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, announced, in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the establishment of ‘DEWA International’, a wholly owned independent subsidiary. The entity aims to develop conventional and clean energy projects worldwide and export Dubai’s successful energy and water infrastructure model to global markets.

Held at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, the launch was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The event was also attended by DEWA board members; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Abdulla bin Kalban, MD and CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC; Abdulkarim AlMaazmi, CEO of Dragon Oil; Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity; DEWA officials; and representatives of investors and DEWA’s strategic partners.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global model for achievement and accelerated development.

“Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has established itself as a leading international benchmark. The launch of DEWA International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation.”

He added: “I congratulate DEWA on this significant milestone and look forward to its continued success in reinforcing Dubai’s global standing and advancing its role in shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We welcome you all to this important event. We are delighted by your presence at a time when the world increasingly needs the foundations and capabilities established by DEWA. Today, we are taking these capabilities to the global stage, sharing them with leaders, partners and investors who believe, as we do, that the future is built on clear vision and disciplined execution.”

He added: “At its core, DEWA embodies Dubai’s inspiring success story. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become a leading global hub for finance, trade and innovation, as well as a model for sustainable development and investment attraction. For decades, DEWA has powered Dubai’s extraordinary growth through performance and efficiency.

“We now rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. In 2025, DEWA recorded revenues of AED 32.8 billion, with net profit after tax reaching AED 9.06 billion.”

Al Tayer said: “We have mastered the entire value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, expansion planning, financing, project management, operations and maintenance, as well as our role as both offtaker and shareholder in major projects. Our portfolio includes more than 10 successful companies.

“Our strategy-driven and adaptive model enabled early investment in solar energy through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world and a global benchmark for renewable deployment. We have also strengthened our capabilities by adopting the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model, achieving low tariffs and attracting strong international investor participation.”

He further noted: “We have built extensive expertise across clean energy technologies, including photovoltaic solar, concentrated solar power, hydropower and data centres, while integrating Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence across our operations.

“Global demand for energy and water infrastructure is expected to exceed USD 20 trillion by 2035. Energy security and sustainability are now global priorities, creating significant opportunities for partnerships capable of delivering large-scale projects efficiently.”

Al Tayer added: “We will pursue global opportunities based on value, partnerships and strategic fit. Our expansion will begin in markets where we have strong relationships and will grow progressively into a global portfolio across both conventional and renewable energy technologies.

“We will bring to every market DEWA’s full capabilities, including development expertise, digital systems, project management, operations and maintenance, along with our governance and execution excellence.”

He concluded: “Today, I am proud to announce the establishment of DEWA International, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on power and water development. Work has already begun to identify projects, build a pipeline and establish partnerships that will define our global presence.

“Dubai was built on the belief that boldness, executed with discipline, creates lasting legacies. DEWA International is the next chapter in this journey, and we invite you to be part of it.”