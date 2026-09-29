Dubai leads world in luxury branded residences with 175 projects, report says

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Emirate remains the world's largest market for branded residences, while Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah also feature among the top global destinations

The report shows that Dubai's total includes 68 completed projects and 107 projects under development, giving it a substantial lead over other global markets. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: Dubai has strengthened its position as the world's largest market for luxury branded residences, with 175 projects either completed or under development, according to Knight Frank's The Residence Report 2026-2027.

The report shows that Dubai's total includes 68 completed projects and 107 projects under development, giving it a substantial lead over other global markets.

Dubai topped the global rankings by a wide margin, with the number of branded residence projects more than double that of Miami, which ranked second with 73 projects, while London recorded 30 projects.

Knight Frank said the figures highlight the continued expansion of the luxury branded residences sector across the Middle East, driven by the entry of new destinations, international brands and increasingly sophisticated residential concepts that extend beyond the traditional hotel-branded model.

Louis Harding

Louis Harding, Partner and Head of Residential Real Estate for the UAE at Knight Frank, said the growing range of branded residential developments in the region is reshaping buyer preferences.

"The expansion of options in the Middle East is changing the nature of demand for luxury branded homes," Harding said.

He added that buyers are increasingly looking beyond brand names and focusing on factors such as the quality of the residence, location, level of services and how well developments align with their lifestyle requirements.

Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah among global leaders

The report noted that growth in the UAE's branded residences market is not limited to Dubai.

Abu Dhabi ranked eighth globally, with a total of 24 completed and under-development projects.

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah ranked ninth worldwide, with 23 projects.

Together, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah have strengthened the UAE's position as a key player in the global branded residences market.

According to the report, the UAE accounts for 19 per cent of all luxury branded residential projects currently under development worldwide, while the wider Middle East represents 25 per cent of global projects under development.

Knight Frank said Abu Dhabi's growth is being supported by its expanding role as an international centre for wealth management and financial services.

In Ras Al Khaimah, growth is being driven by tourism expansion and improved international connectivity.

The report highlighted that the volume of international flights to Ras Al Khaimah increased by 44 per cent between 2023 and 2026, supporting demand for high-end residential and hospitality developments.