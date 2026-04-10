Dubai Luxury apartment on off-plan sold for AED171 million

Business

Mishal Al Abbas, Al Bayan

Dubai's real estate market on Friday recorded a record deal for the sale of an under-construction luxury apartment worth AED 171 million.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) data showed that the apartment is located in Jumeirah II under Aman Residences and consists of 5 bedrooms and a hall and extends over an area of 931 square meters.

Real estate transactions since morning on Friday April 10 amounted to 1.9 billion dirhams, resulting from 596 transactions