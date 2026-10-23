Dubai’s Prototypes for Humanity summit returns in November with 100 breakthrough innovations
Held during Dubai Future Week, the event will showcase research-driven solutions from leading global universities tackling challenges in healthcare, climate, energy, AI and sustainabilityEmirates247
6 min read
Share
Organised by Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Week is expected to bring together more than 10,000 participants from around the world, including experts, innovators, investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs. (Supplied)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: