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Dubai’s Prototypes for Humanity summit returns in November with 100 breakthrough innovations

Held during Dubai Future Week, the event will showcase research-driven solutions from leading global universities tackling challenges in healthcare, climate, energy, AI and sustainability

Emirates247

Published: 23 October 2026, 16:27 (UAE) Updated: 23 October 2026, 16:46 (UAE) 6 min read Share