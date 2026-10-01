Dubai real estate transactions hit Dh574 billion in nine months - second highest sales value in market history

Business

January to September 2026 saw 165,018 transactions worth Dh574.12 billion, with Business Bay topping area sales and September alone recording Dh50.78 billion across 16,490 deals

Sales of ready-built properties in Dubai reached Dh196.08 billion since the beginning of 2026. File photograph

Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market continued its strong performance, with real estate transactions exceeding Dh574.12 billion during the first nine months of 2026, a clear indication of continued market activity and increasing demand for various types of real estate assets, with continued investment flow, in addition to the diversity of buyer segments and high demand for residential units and new projects.

Dubai real estate transactions during the period from January to the end of September last year amounted to Dh574.12 billion, through the execution of 165,018 transactions, representing the value of transactions representing about 62.47% of the total value recorded during the whole of 2025, which amounts to Dh919 billion.

A survey conducted based on data from the Dubai Land Department showed that Dubai real estate sales from the beginning of this year until the end of last September amounted to about Dh379.4 billion, recording the second highest sales value in the history of the Dubai real estate market, after the figure achieved in 2025. According to the survey, the sales were distributed over 123,416 transactions, including 104,198 transactions for residential units, 9,514 transactions for buildings, in addition to 9,704 transactions for land.

Sales of ready-built properties accounted for the largest share of total sales, amounting to Dh196.08 billion, through the execution of approximately 39,320 transactions, distributed as follows: 27,020 transactions for residential units, 2,605 transactions for buildings, and 9,704 transactions for land.

In contrast, off-plan property sales reached Dh183.32 billion, through 84,090 transactions, distributed as follows: 77,180 transactions for residential units, and 6,909 transactions for buildings.

Mortgage transactions totalled Dh151.13 billion, through 34,910 transactions, distributed as follows: 22,060 transactions for residential units, 4,223 transactions for buildings, and 8,627 transactions for land.

The value of the donations amounted to Dh43.6 billion, through the execution of 6,692 transactions, distributed as follows: 5,133 transactions for residential units, 431 transactions for buildings, and 1,128 transactions for land.

Business Bay topped the list of the highest-selling areas during the first nine months of this year, with a value exceeding 20 billion dirhams, followed by Airport City with approximately 17.72 billion dirhams, then Al Yalayis 1 with Dh16.09 billion, followed fourthly by Palm Deira with Dh12.98 billion, and fifthly by Palm Jumeirah with Dh11.61 billion.

The Me’aisem 2 area came in sixth with Dh11.5 billion, followed by Jumeirah Village Circle in seventh with Dh10.29 billion, then Palm Jebel Ali in eighth with Dh9.4 billion, and the Burj Khalifa area in ninth with Dh8.86 billion, while the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens area came in tenth with a value of Dh8.5 billion.

On a monthly performance level, Dubai real estate sales during September exceeded Dh29.66 billion, through the execution of 11,430 transactions, distributed as follows: 9,744 transactions for residential units, 777 transactions for buildings, and 910 transactions for land.

Sales were distributed as follows: Dh16.03 billion for ready properties, through 3,955 transactions, while off-plan property sales amounted to Dh13.63 billion through the execution of 7,476 transactions.

Mortgage transactions amounted to Dh16.79 billion, through 4,266 transactions distributed as follows: 2,602 transactions for residential units, 621 transactions for buildings, and 1,043 transactions for land.

Gifts totaled Dh4.33 billion through 796 transactions, comprising 616 residential unit transactions, 52 building transactions, and 128 land transactions. This brings the total value of real estate transactions during September to over Dh50.78 billion, across 16,490 transactions.