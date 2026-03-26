Dubai Realty Hits New Peak: AED356.2 Million Off-Plan Apartment Sale Recorded

Business

Dubai’s luxury real estate market reached a historic milestone on Thursday with the registration of a record-breaking off-plan apartment sale valued at AED356.2 million. According to official data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the ultra-luxury unit is located within the prestigious "Aman Residences Dubai" in Jumeirah Second. The property, featuring six bedrooms and a hall, spans a massive 31,200 square feet, bringing the transaction price to approximately AED11,417 per square foot. This landmark deal underscores the sustained appetite for high-end assets in the emirate, which continues to attract global high-net-worth individuals seeking a "safe haven" for long-term value preservation amidst regional geopolitical uncertainties.

The recording of such a significant transaction for an under-construction property reflects unwavering investor confidence in Dubai’s premium branded developments. Market analysts note that these luxury projects remain a primary driver for international capital, offering both stability and high returns. Beyond this specific deal, Dubai’s real estate sector demonstrated exceptional overall performance on Thursday, with total transactions reaching AED3.6 billion across 800 individual deals. As the city strengthens its position as a global hub for luxury living, these figures highlight the resilience of the local economy and the continued effectiveness of the emirate's transparent regulatory environment in fostering large-scale institutional investment.