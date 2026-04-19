Dubai rental market shows stable growth in Q1 2026, backed by strong regulation

Business

Rental contracts reach AED32.2 billion as Dubai maintains confidence and balance in the real estate sector

Dubai recorded 118,385 new rental contracts during the quarter, alongside 135,607 contract renewals, highlighting continued demand and stable relationships within a transparent and reliable system.

Dubai’s rental market maintained a stable trajectory during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a strong regulatory framework and sustained public and investor confidence, according to new data released by the Dubai Land Department.

Figures show that the total value of rental contracts reached AED32.2 billion in Q1 2026, underscoring steady market activity supported by clear legislation and an integrated regulatory environment governing landlord–tenant relationships.

Dubai recorded 118,385 new rental contracts during the quarter, alongside 135,607 contract renewals, highlighting continued demand and stable relationships within a transparent and reliable system. The number of cancelled rental contracts fell by 25%, pointing to improved rental-cycle stability, stronger market cohesion and reduced volatility.

The performance aligns with the UAE leadership’s broader vision to enhance economic resilience and readiness, strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable growth across key sectors. Dubai’s ability to adapt efficiently to evolving conditions continues to reinforce confidence in the emirate’s economic fundamentals.

The number of active real estate offices in Dubai reached 10,200 during the quarter, helping to enhance market efficiency, broaden stakeholder participation and raise service standards for investors and tenants.

Diverse service ecosystem

The first quarter also saw the registration of 3,599 real estate licences across a wide range of sector-related activities and services, reflecting the depth and diversity of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.

Licences for real estate sales and purchase brokerage accounted for the largest share at 1,564, followed by real estate leasing brokerage with 928 licences, transaction follow-up services with 376, and real estate development with 128 licences.

Additional licences covered activities including administrative supervision services for owners’ associations, real estate consultancy, private property leasing and management, mortgage brokerage, business centres, real estate valuation, surveying and the organisation of public real estate auctions. This breadth highlights the market’s ability to meet the needs of different stakeholders through an integrated and flexible service environment.

Integrated and balanced market

The latest indicators confirm that Dubai’s rental market operates within a unified ecosystem that combines development, investment and regulation, while promoting stability and enabling agile responses to changing market dynamics.

Market performance reflects a balanced supply-and-demand environment, supported by sustained project activity, diversified offerings and clear policies aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and consistent growth.

Buoyed by a forward-looking leadership vision, a flexible regulatory framework and renewed investor confidence, Dubai’s real estate sector continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of the emirate’s economic growth, reinforcing its readiness for future phases with confidence and stability.