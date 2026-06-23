Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for Greenfield FDI in 2025

Business

Record growth, sector leadership, and strong investor confidence drive fifth consecutive year at the top

Dubai: Dubai has reinforced its position as the world’s leading destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for the fifth consecutive year, according to data published by the Financial Times Ltd’s fDi Markets database.

In 2025, Dubai delivered one of its strongest inward FDI performances since 2015, with total announced greenfield FDI projects rising to 1,253, a 10.5% increase from 2024. Dubai also secured a record-high 7% share of global greenfield FDI projects, the highest in its history, according to the data.

The results further reinforce the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double Dubai's economy by 2033 and consolidate its position as a leading global destination for business, investment, and innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s sustained global leadership in attracting foreign direct investment reflects the confidence the world places in our economy, our institutions, and our vision for the future. It is the outcome of a long-term strategy built on openness, connectivity, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to creating the conditions for businesses to succeed.

“We are proud of the trust that investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world continue to place in Dubai. This confidence reflects the resilience of our economy, the strength of our fundamentals, and our ability to constantly create new opportunities for growth.

“Dubai’s competitiveness is also built on our ability to anticipate change, adapt quickly, and transform global shifts into growth pathways. As we strengthen our position as the preferred global destination for investment, we remain focused on creating long-term economic value and reinforcing Dubai’s role as a major player in the global economy. Our ambition is not only to attract investment, but to create an environment where the world’s brightest talent and most ambitious businesses come together to build the industries and opportunities of tomorrow.”

Strategic, future-focused sector leadership

Strengthening its position as a preferred global base for multinational corporations, Dubai retained the No.1 global ranking for headquarters greenfield FDI projects for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting sustained confidence in the emirate’s ability to support regional and international expansion.

Dubai also maintained its global leadership in artificial intelligence-related greenfield FDI projects for the fourth year running, reinforcing its position as a centre for innovation-led growth and advanced technologies.

Dubai ranked No.1 globally across several strategic clusters, including ICT and electronics, creative industries, professional services, life sciences, consumer goods, financial services, industrial equipment, and environmental technology.

For the first time, Dubai ranked No.1 globally in manufacturing FDI projects, marking a significant milestone in the city’s economic diversification journey and highlighting its growing role as an advanced manufacturing hub aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda.

Dubai also secured the No.1 global position in transportation and warehousing projects, reflecting its continued strength as a global logistics and trade gateway.

Further, Dubai ranked first globally in several high-impact industries, including food and beverages, electronic components, healthcare, business machines and equipment, cleantech, metals, and e-commerce. Notably, Dubai was the only destination city worldwide to attract more than 10 greenfield FDI projects across several of these sectors, meeting the global ranking threshold.

Sustained capital inflows

Dubai attracted $8.83 billion (AED32.43 billion) in greenfield FDI capital in 2025, according to the fDi Markets database.

Greenfield FDI supported the creation of 38,918 jobs in 2025, representing an 18.8% increase from 32,754 jobs in 2024.

Performance during the year was shaped by a mix of investment types, including greenfield projects, reinvestments, venture capital-backed activity, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic expansions.

Dubai also attracted investment across key business functions, including business services, construction, retail, logistics, distribution and transportation, and manufacturing, reflecting confidence in its ability to support diverse operational requirements.

Strong economic fundamentals and governance

Dubai’s strong economic fundamentals continue to support this momentum. The emirate’s GDP reached AED937 billion in 2025, reflecting 5.4% annual growth, with Q4 growth accelerating to 6.4%, demonstrating sustained expansion despite global market volatility.

Dubai continues to attract investment from a diverse mix of global markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and the GCC, reinforcing its position as a globally connected investment hub.

Sectoral performance remained broad-based, with strong activity in business services, tourism, transportation, consumer products, real estate, software and IT services, and financial services.

Outlook

With a clear outlook for the years ahead, Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to translate ambition into action. Its pro-investment policies, strategic direction, and economic resilience position the emirate as a platform for sustainable growth.

The recently announced AED2.5 billion economic incentive package, including fee deferrals, extended customs grace periods, and streamlined residency processes, further reinforces Dubai’s commitment to supporting businesses and attracting global talent.

Dubai continues to build an environment where enterprises can scale, partnerships can thrive, and long-term value can be realized, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.