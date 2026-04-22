Dubai RTA earns top internal audit rating from Financial Audit Authority

Business

Authority cites strong governance, risk management and global best practices

This achievement reflects the RTA’s strong commitment to implementing leading international best practices in governance, oversight and risk management.

Dubai: Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority has announced that it awarded the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) the highest evaluation score in its internal audit function assessment, conducted as part of the corporate governance framework covering entities under its oversight.

This achievement reflects the RTA’s strong commitment to implementing leading international best practices in governance, oversight and risk management.

The evaluation is carried out as part of the Authority’s supervisory mandate to strengthen transparency and accountability, safeguard public funds, and enhance the efficiency of government resource management. It is delivered through an advanced assessment framework aligned with internationally recognised internal auditing standards and globally adopted professional practices.

The results showed that the RTA adopts comprehensive and effective corporate governance frameworks and manages its internal audit function in line with professional methodologies that meet the highest global standards. This contributes to the efficient achievement of its institutional objectives and reinforces its ability to manage risks and sustain performance.

Faisal Kazim, Director of the Consulting and Business Excellence Department at the Financial Audit Authority, said, “The RTA’s achievement of the highest score within the governance and internal audit evaluation framework reflects its application of an advanced model of institutional integration in implementing oversight frameworks aligned with international standards.”

He added that the achievement demonstrates the level of institutional maturity reached by the RTA in embedding sound governance practices and strengthening the effectiveness of internal control systems, thereby supporting the efficient use of public resources and enhancing the sustainability of government performance.

Faisal Al Taheri, Director of Internal Audit at the RTA, said, “This evaluation marks a significant milestone in the RTA’s efforts to further strengthen our corporate governance framework. It reflects our ongoing commitment to adopting global best practices in internal audit, risk management and compliance, in support of our strategic objectives and enhanced institutional performance.”