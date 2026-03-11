DUBAI SHARES JUMP 1.96% AS REGIONAL MARKETS RALLY ON BUYING SPREE

DUBAI SHARES JUMP 1.96% AS REGIONAL MARKETS RALLY ON BUYING ...

Emirates 24/7 — Dubai’s main stock index surged 1.96% on Tuesday, its sharpest daily gain in five weeks, as heavyweights in the financial and industrial sectors powered a broader regional rally.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) added over 20.8 billion dirhams ($5.66 billion) to its market capitalization, closing at 5,866.53 points.

Trading volume in Dubai hit 4.09 billion dirhams, with Emaar Properties and Emaar Development accounting for over 71% of the total liquidity.

In Abu Dhabi, the FTSE ADX General Index (FADGI) climbed 1.37% to 9,997.19 points, gaining approximately 47 billion dirhams in market value, led by Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Combined, the UAE's local markets attracted more than 7.54 billion dirhams in liquidity, as 1.3 billion shares changed hands across 103,500 transactions.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.92% to 10,930 points, while Kuwaiti and Qatari benchmarks gained 1.35% and 2.5% respectively.

Egypt’s main index (EGX30) also saw a significant jump of 2.93%, closing at 47,772 points, as the market capitalization gained 44.3 billion Egyptian pounds.

Investor sentiment across Middle Eastern bourses remains largely positive, driven by attractive valuation levels in the real estate and banking sectors.