Dubai South welcomes new distribution facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics at the Logistics District

Business

Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate, has welcomed a new distribution facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics (HCHL) at its Logistics District. With this addition, Hellmann expands its presence to five distribution centres in the UAE, further strengthening one of the most comprehensive dedicated healthcare logistics networks in the Middle East.

The opening is Hellmann´s response to the growing demand for resilient healthcare supply chains, as regulatory requirements become increasingly complex and the handling of temperature-sensitive medical products requires greater precision and transparency across the entire logistics chain.

The new facility at Dubai South’s Logistics District increases HCHL´s warehouse capacity while expanding customer-specific value-added services and storage solutions. It is designed to meet key market requirements, including the compliant management of time and temperature-sensitive healthcare products, secure handling of hazardous goods, end-to-end digital transparency, and efficient last-mile distribution.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: “We are pleased to welcome another facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics to Dubai South. The expansion reflects the growing demand for specialised healthcare logistics solutions in the region and reinforces the Logistics District’s role as a key platform for global supply chains. Our integrated infrastructure, strategic location and multimodal connectivity continue to support international companies in strengthening their regional operations and delivering essential products efficiently and reliably.”

Lee I’Ons, Regional CEO IMEA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said: “With our fifth healthcare location in the UAE, we are not only increasing capacity, but further enhancing our responsiveness, scalability, and regulatory assurance for our customers. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to the UAE and its strategic role as a leading regional and global hub for healthcare and logistics. By investing in this capability, we are actively supporting the UAE’s long-term vision while strengthening Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics’ regional network and expanding our ability to support complex, global healthcare supply chains.”

The new healthcare facility, built in accordance with national and international safety and environmental standards, features a dedicated chamber for hazardous goods and is equipped with solar technology in line with Hellmann’s sustainability goals. The expansion integrates advanced infrastructure, quality management systems aligned with international GDP standards, and enhanced security protocols to ensure product integrity from origin to patient.

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.