Dubai‑based unicorn leaders hail emirate as global hub for digital innovation

Business

Executives cite regulation, infrastructure and talent as key drivers of Dubai’s fast‑growing digital economy

Senior executives said Dubai has evolved into a strategic launchpad for high‑growth digital businesses, offering an agile ecosystem that supports the development of innovative solutions and enables confident expansion into regional and international markets.

Dubai: Leaders of Dubai‑based unicorn companies have reaffirmed the emirate’s position as a global hub for digital innovation and technology‑led growth, citing its forward‑looking regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure and ability to attract international talent.

Senior executives said Dubai has evolved into a strategic launchpad for high‑growth digital businesses, offering an agile ecosystem that supports the development of innovative solutions and enables confident expansion into regional and international markets. They noted that the emirate has moved beyond being simply a place to establish a business, emerging instead as a global model for driving the digital economy.

The executives also highlighted strong alignment between government entities and the private sector within Dubai’s digital ecosystem, supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers. They said clear regulatory frameworks, direct access to decision‑makers and a highly connected business environment are enabling companies to convert ambition into sustained growth while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a centre for future‑focused industries.

Innovation‑driven growth

Mohamad Ballout, CEO and co‑founder of Kitopi, said Dubai’s digital ecosystem has played a central role in the company’s growth.

“Dubai’s digital ecosystem has been a major enabler of our growth,” Ballout said. “The city offers a strong combination of forward‑looking regulation, world‑class infrastructure, access to exceptional talent, and a business environment that makes it easier to build, test and scale quickly. Its connectivity to regional and global markets has also been critical as we’ve expanded our ambitions beyond the UAE.”

He added: “Dubai is not only resilient; it is one of the most future‑focused places in the world to build a digital business. It combines speed, ambition and openness to innovation in a way that is hard to match, making it a powerful launchpad for companies looking to create and scale globally.”

Clear frameworks and scale

Fernando Fanton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Property Finder, said Dubai offers an environment designed to support large‑scale innovation.

“Dubai is no longer just a place to set up a business; it is the place to build the future of your industry,” Fanton said. “Anchored by initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and a digital‑first approach, the emirate provides an ecosystem where clear frameworks, trusted stakeholder networks and coordinated platforms enable innovation at scale.”

He pointed to milestones including the transition to a 100% paperless government, the growing use of AI and Web3 in real estate, and initiatives under the Dubai Digital Strategy as examples of how the city empowers companies, investors and regulators to make data‑driven decisions and expand globally.

Fanton said Dubai’s digital ecosystem has been a key enabler for Property Finder’s growth, supporting both its business model and innovation roadmap. He highlighted pro‑innovation regulatory frameworks, including Dubai Land Department data initiatives and real estate tokenisation programmes, which provide clarity and confidence for developing digital property solutions. He also cited strong links with investors such as Mubadala, Blackstone and Permira, and close cooperation with regulators, as critical to navigating complexity and scaling efficiently.

Global meeting point for deep tech

Roman Axelrod, Founder and Managing Partner of XPANCEO, said Dubai stands out for its strategic focus on deep technology, science and artificial intelligence.

“Dubai offers a rare combination of tax incentives, strong government backing and world‑class infrastructure,” Axelrod said. “What truly sets the emirate apart is its prioritisation of deep tech, science and AI as core pillars of its economy.”

He said Dubai has become a global crossroads where business, science and government work in close alignment, creating an environment capable of supporting complex, high‑stakes innovation. Axelrod cited collaboration with Dubai Chambers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the University of Dubai, as well as access to global talent and international technology forums, as factors enabling faster scale‑up than in many other markets.

Axelrod also highlighted the UAE’s broader digital initiatives, including large‑scale AI data centres, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and progress towards AI‑driven government services, as reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness.

Built for the long term

Axelrod said Dubai has moved beyond its traditional role as a hub for finance, trade and logistics to become a forward‑looking innovation ecosystem that attracts global technology leaders, top universities and major companies. He attributed this shift to a long‑term vision focused on resilience and sustained growth.

“While regional events may unsettle more volatile markets, Dubai remains steady,” he said. “Its ambition, scale and commitment to long‑term investment ensure that growth remains sustainable.”

He added that the emirate’s ecosystem is designed to support innovation over decades rather than short business cycles, concluding that the challenge for founders today is not whether Dubai can sustain ambitious research and development, but whether their ambitions are bold enough to match the city’s vision.