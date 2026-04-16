EasyJet warns of bigger first-half loss on surging fuel costs, legal bills

Business

The airline expects a headline pre-tax ‌loss of $733.3 ‌million-$760.5 million for the first half

An easyJet Airbus plane stands on the tarmac at Southend London Airport, in Southend-on-Sea, Britain March 31, 2025.(Reuters)

British ‌budget ​airline easyJet on Thursday warned of a bigger headline pretax loss for the first half of the year compared with ⁠a year earlier, as it grappled with surging fuel prices due to the Middle East ‌war and higher legal provisions.

The airline expects a headline pre-tax ‌loss of 540 million-560 million pounds ($733.3 ‌million-$760.5 million) for the first half, ‌bigger than ‌the 394 million pounds loss reported a year ​earlier.

The US-Israeli ‌war ​on Iran has ⁠sent jet fuel prices soaring as much as $200 a barrel in ​recent ⁠weeks, ⁠upending the global aviation industry and forcing airlines to raise fares, curb ⁠growth plans and rethink forecasts.

Easyjet said it had incurred 25 million pounds in additional fuel costs in March due to ‌the war, and another 30 million pounds ​in expenses from higher legal provisions.