Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Arrives in Korea for Asia-Pacific Economic Forum

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in the Republic of Korea, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE’s participation at the forum follows an invitation from Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, as part of efforts to support economic cooperation among APEC economies and explore opportunities to broaden strategic partnerships across key sectors.

The APEC Forum, established in 1989, brings together leaders and heads of government from its 21 member economies to promote regional economic integration by advancing free trade, encouraging investment and achieving sustainable development objectives. APEC members represent approximately 40 percent of the world’s population and about 60 percent of global GDP, establishing the forum as a vital platform for regional cooperation in tackling global economic challenges.