Abundance Of Goods, Decline In Prices: Minister Of Economy And Tourism Affirms During Tour Of Al Aweer Market

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed the stability of food supplies in the UAE, noting that fruit and vegetable markets are witnessing a significant abundance of products alongside a noticeable decline in prices.

Bin Touq attributed the decrease in prices to the continuous inflow of new shipments of agricultural products and crops from various countries around the world, expecting the downward trend in prices to continue over the coming days with the arrival of additional supplies to the markets.

He made these remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of an inspection tour conducted today at the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Al Aweer, Dubai.

The visit aimed to closely review market activity, monitor price levels, assess the availability of food products, and ensure the market’s readiness and full capacity to meet the country’s food supply needs.

He explained that the overall market situation clearly reflects a large supply of crops arriving from various parts of the world, pointing out that prices have recorded a clear decline, with some commodities being sold at lower prices that had not been recorded just a few days ago.

During the tour, the Minister of Economy and Tourism also reviewed the unloading of several new food shipments, where traders confirmed that unloading operations are continuing today and will proceed over the coming days.

Traders noted that the arrival of these additional shipments of essential food commodities will directly increase supply in the markets, further supporting the continued downward trend in prices for the benefit of consumers.

In his concluding remarks, Bin Touq called on consumers to remain calm when making purchases and to buy only their actual needs, warning against excessive stockpiling of goods.

He stressed that products are available and accessible to everyone and that there is no shortage of supplies, while reaffirming that the Ministry continues to closely monitor market conditions, listen to suggestions and complaints, and work to address any challenges that consumers may face.