DFZ Council, DWTC Free Zone welcome Louis Vuitton as first corporate member under Dubai's One Freezone Passport Initiative

The Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC), today announced the successful implementation of the One Freezone Passport, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business across Dubai’s free zones. The initiative provides businesses with seamless access to multiple free zones while maintaining a single licence. This milestone underscores Dubai’s commitment to fostering an agile and investor-friendly business environment, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



Building on this momentum, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which operates Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone (DWTC Free Zone), has welcomed the global luxury brand Louis Vuitton as the first company to leverage this pioneering initiative. The global luxury leader will now maintain its warehouse operations in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) while establishing its corporate office at One Za’abeel, part of DWTC Free Zone. This development highlights the programme’s effectiveness in streamlining business expansion across Dubai’s economic zones.



The streamlined free zone licence expansion process, completed in just five days, showcases Dubai's unparalleled efficiency in business setup and operational facilitation. This achievement aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's objectives of establishing Dubai as a premier global destination for business setup and expansion.



Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council, said: “The One Freezone Passport is a transformative initiative that cements Dubai’s position as a global economic powerhouse. By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination. The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this program exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses.”



Mr Abdalla Al Banna, Vice President of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, said: "The successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton, one of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, through the citywide One Freezone Passport initiative demonstrates both the calibre of businesses Dubai continues to attract and our commitment to fostering an efficient business environment. The company’s decision to expand operations into DWTC Free Zone from JAFZA reinforces international confidence in Dubai's business ecosystem. This innovative programme from Dubai Free Zones Council enhances Dubai's attractiveness for global enterprises by enabling seamless operations across the city’s free zones, actively contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming the world's leading destination for international investment and business setup."



Amna Al Ali. Vice President, Licensing and Registration at Jebel Ali Free Zones, reconfirmed that the One Freezone Passport initiative, represents a transformative approach to free zones operations in Dubai. The programme enables companies licensed at a single free zone to benefit from facilities located in other free zones across the emirate without requiring additional licensing. This innovative framework supports Dubai's vision by allowing companies to expand their operational footprint through a streamlined and fast-paced process, enhancing the emirate's competitive advantage in the global business landscape.

The successful implementation of Louis Vuitton's expansion reinforces DWTC Free Zone's position as a catalyst for business growth and innovation in Dubai. The initiative builds on Dubai's successful track record of implementing forward-thinking programmes that drive economic growth, strengthening the emirate's position as a global economic hub while enhancing operational efficiency for international businesses. Through these combined efforts, Dubai continues to attract and retain global business leaders across various sectors, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for international commerce.

The DWTC Free Zone offers a competitive and robust ecosystem, set within a regulated environment. Home to global companies, SMEs innovators, and entrepreneurs across over 40 diverse sectors, the DWTCA Free Zone offers a dynamic and business-friendly environment in the heart of the city with a key focus on offering tailor-made services to meet wide-ranging tenant requirements.