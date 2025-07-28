Dubai Customs hosts Expanded Meeting with Traders and Partners

In a step that reflects Dubai Customs' strategy to develop the business environment towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Customs held an expanded cooperative meeting that included representatives of traders and strategic partners. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; His Excellency Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in the GCC; and a group of experts, specialists, and stakeholders.

The meeting discussed enhancing supply chain efficiency and improving operational performance to facilitate the movement of commercial shipments. It also heard suggestions from traders to support the commercial sector. The meeting also included extensive discussions on exchanging visions, integrating roles, and enhancing customs clearance and inspection mechanisms.

The meeting reviewed the efforts of PCFC to innovate and develop customs and logistics services in accordance with the best international practices. These services enhance commercial activities, increase operational returns, and reducing time based on advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence programs.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad said: "We are working within an integrated plan to unify efforts and enhance coordination with DP World and the entities affiliated with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation to enrich the experience of traders, promote their business growth, and contribute to achieving Dubai's vision to become one of the top three economic cities in the world by 2033, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He emphasized that Dubai Customs continues its sustainable efforts to facilitate trade and enrich the customer experience. Achieving this goal requires enhancing integration between institutions, simplifying procedures, upgrading digital infrastructure, and responding quickly and effectively to the needs of the business community."

His Excellency added: "Dubai Customs embodies this direction through its ongoing initiatives. This meeting is part of a series of periodic meetings with business and trade groups aimed at facilitating the movement of shipments, enhancing the value of Dubai's external trade, and supporting its position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics services."

Dr. Abdulla Busenad also explained that the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors represents a fundamental pillar in achieving sustainable development and enhancing the efficiency of government performance. Dubai Customs has been keen to develop an integrated perspective for this partnership, which enhances the attraction of foreign investments in the commercial and logistics sectors, given the ease of business environment and procedures that are among the best in the world.

In the same context, a number of traders expressed their happiness with this open dialogue, praising the initiative led by Dubai Customs, which brings together relevant government and private entities to enhance operations. They noted that the participation of traders and customers in formulating solutions to the challenges that their businesses may face is an important step towards embodying true partnership. They also praised the digital services and logistics solutions offered by the trade sector in Dubai, which outperform the best global trading cities, consolidating Dubai as a major and pivotal center in global trade.