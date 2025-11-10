Dubai GDP Rises 4.7% to Hit AED 122 Billion in Q2

Dubai’s economy continued to maintain its strong upward momentum in the first half of 2025, surpassing projections and consolidating its position as a one of the world’s most vibrant and competitive urban economies. The emirate’s GDP grew 4.4% to reach AED 241 billion in the first half of the year. In the second quarter alone, Dubai’s GDP climbed 4.7% to AED 122 billion.

This high performance was driven by exceptional results across key sectors that continue to underpin Dubai’s sustainable growth and economic resilience.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s economic performance reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose leadership has created a unique model of sustainable growth defined by innovation, excellence and global competitiveness. This vision continues to create new opportunities for investment, enterprise, and talent, underpinned by long-term planning and forward-looking policies.”

“Each percentage point of growth is also the outcome of strong collaboration between diverse stakeholders, disciplined execution of strategies, and the emirate’s ability to turn global challenges into new possibilities for progress. Further, the high GDP growth in the first half of the year reaffirms the progress of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which continues to translate our vision into measurable results. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing initiatives and forging partnerships that further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub,” His Highness added.

The human health and social work activities sector recorded the highest growth, expanding 20% and contributing 1.4% to overall GDP growth. The construction sector also maintained strong momentum, growing 8.5% and contributing 6.7% to Dubai’s GDP in H1 2025.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s first-half GDP performance reflects the strong vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It highlights our city’s ability to continually adapt to shifting global dynamics, while advancing the long-term objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The results also highlight the strength of Dubai’s public-private sector partnerships, which continue to be characterised by shared ambition and strategic alignment.

“Dubai’s economy continues to demonstrate competitiveness, resilience, and agility across its bellwether sectors and new and high growth horizons, consistently attracting investors, entrepreneurs and talent from around the world, while also developing homegrown capabilities and becoming a launchpad for global expansion. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a future-ready, knowledge-driven economy that sustains momentum and also yields further opportunities for investment and innovation.”

A dynamic, resilient, and sustainable economy

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Dubai’s exceptional economic performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the strength, resilience, and dynamism of its economy, demonstrating its ability to adapt to global changes while sustaining long-term competitiveness. This growth continues to advance the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the economy within the next decade and position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies, in line with the emirate’s long-term strategic vision.”

“Guided by our visionary leadership, Dubai has built a solid foundation for sustainable development, strengthening its position as a leading global hub for business and investment. At Digital Dubai, we take pride in driving this journey by accelerating digital transformation, advancing technology adoption across all sectors, and enhancing operational efficiency to ensure sustained growth and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital innovation,” His Excellency added.

Strong sectoral performance

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, stated: “The remarkable outcomes achieved by Dubai’s economy in the first half of 2025 reflect exceptional performance across key sectors and the effective collaboration between government entities and the private sector. This partnership continues to shape a future where Dubai, a city powered by real-time data, leads through innovation, technology, and data-driven decision-making. At the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, we remain committed to providing accurate, reliable data and enabling innovative analysis that supports Dubai’s economic competitiveness and strategic goals. The progress we see

today is evidence of Dubai’s success in transforming its vision and ambitions into tangible outcomes that positively shape its present and future.”

His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “The robust expansion we witnessed – particularly in health, construction, real estate, and financial services – is the direct result of the creation and development of a business ecosystem purpose-built for agility and scale. The H1 growth also reflects the effectiveness of Dubai’s innovation-friendly policies that continue to enhance competitiveness and attract high-value investment. At DEDC, we remain focused on building on this positive trajectory to create new growth pathways with the support of our public and private sector partners. As we enter the next phase, we will capitalise on these gains by broadening economic diversification and further strengthening Dubai’s position among the world’s most dynamic metropolitan economies.”

Human Health and Social Work Activities

This sector achieved the highest growth rate in both Q2 and H1 2025, expanding 20% in H1 to reach AED3.3 billion, contributing 1.4% to total GDP. In Q2 alone, it grew by 12.8% to AED1.4 billion, compared to AED1.2 billion in the same period of 2024.

Construction The construction sector maintained a remarkable growth, with a value added of AED16 billion in H1 2025, contributing 6.7% to GDP and recording 8.5% growth year-on-year. In Q2, the sector grew by 14.9%, contributing 6.2% to GDP supported by increased government spending on development projects that boosted economic activity.

Real Estate Activities

The sector expanded 6.4% in Q2 2025, contributing 8.9% to GDP with a total value of AED10.8 billion. Over the first half of the year, it grew 7%, contributing 8.2% to GDP, with a total value added of AED19.8 billion, up from AED18.5 billion in H1 2024, This growth results from a 40% increase in real estate sales during H1 2025.

Financial and Insurance Activities

This sector recorded 7.7% growth in Q2 2025, reaching AED14.2 billion, compared to AED13.2 billion a year earlier, with a contribution of 11.6% to GDP. For H1 2025, it achieved 6.7% growth, contributing 12.5% to GDP, with a total value added of AED30.2 billion.

Information and Communications

The sector grew by 7.4% in Q2 2025, reaching AED5.5 billion and contributing 4.5% to GDP. In H1 2025, it expanded 5.3%, contributing 4.5% to GDP with a total added value of AED10.8 billion, up from AED10.2 billion in H1 2024.

Accommodation and Food Services

In Q2 2025, the sector grew by 6.9%, reaching AED3.8 billion, up from AED3.5 billion in Q2 2024, contributing 3.1% to GDP. Over H1 2025, it recorded 4.9% growth, contributing 3.6% to GDP, with a total value added of AED8.7 billion, compared to AED8.3 billion last year. This growth aligns with an increase in the number of international visitors, which reached 9.88 million in H1 2025, up 6% compared to the same period last year.

Wholesale and Retail Trade

The sector reached AED29.9 billion in Q2 2025 growing 4.3%. In H1 2025, it achieved 4.4% growth, contributing 23.8% to the GDP and totalling AED57.4 billion.

Other sectors collectively recorded 1.8% growth during the first half of 2025.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is currently undertaking a recalibration of the GDP time series and other key economic indicators, in line with international standards and the revision policy of the System of National Accounts. This process leverages newly available, more comprehensive data sources that provide a clearer picture of Dubai’s evolving economic landscape, combining both administrative and field data. These ongoing efforts underscore the Establishment’s dedication to transparency and to improving the accuracy and reliability of statistical data in support of Dubai’s developmental objectives.