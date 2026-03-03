First Emirates flight heads to Frankfurt following regional airspace closures

The first Emirates flight departed Dubai for Frankfurt on Tuesday, marking the resumption of services to the German city following a series of cancellations triggered by the conflict with Iran.

A spokesperson for Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt International Airport, confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa) that the aircraft was airborne and en route. According to the airport’s arrival schedule, the flight is expected to land on Tuesday afternoon.

Repatriation and Priority Boarding

The United Arab Emirates is currently facilitating special flights for passengers stranded by recent disruptions. Priority is being given to travelers with existing bookings, with the airline notifying affected customers directly regarding their rescheduled flights.

Emirates and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a joint advisory urging passengers not to head to the airport unless they have received official notification of their flight status. The measure aims to manage airport capacity and ensure a smooth flow of operations.

Precautionary Measures

The resumption follows a period of significant disruption. Last Saturday, the UAE announced a partial closure of its airspace and suspended all flights at Dubai airports as a precautionary measure during the initial days of the regional crisis.

Industry analysts note that while operations are beginning to stabilize, the UAE continues to monitor regional developments closely to ensure the safety of its civil aviation sector.