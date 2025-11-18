Hamdan bin Mohammed Hold Strategic Talks With Armenian Counterpart

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defence of Armenia, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, which runs until 21 November at the Dubai World Central.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed His Excellency Suren Papikyan and praised the strong bilateral relations, highlighting their shared interest in expanding cooperation across defence, development, technology, and future industries to serve the strategic goals of both nations.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE believes that defence cooperation is key to promote global peace and development. He added that stability is essential for economic growth, investment, and progress across all sectors.

His Excellency Papikyan expressed Armenia’s appreciation for the UAE and highlighted the country’s eagerness to explore further cooperation in light of the expanding economic, cultural, and technological ties between the two nations.

He also noted that the Dubai Airshow provides an ideal platform for defence leaders and aerospace experts from around the world to connect, collaborate, and learn about the latest trends. He highlighted the UAE’s leading role and its ongoing efforts to promote cooperation that strengthens regional and global security.

The meeting explored cooperation in enhancing conventional and future defence capabilities, modern systems, and training personnel to effectively utilise advanced technologies and ensure operational readiness. The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments, and efforts to promote peace and stability, alongside other shared interests.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.