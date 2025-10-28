Latifa bint Mohammed Opens BeautyWorld Middle East Exhibition

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated Beautyworld Middle East, the biggest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and wellbeing in the Middle East. The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 29 October, features more than 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors from more than 160 countries, marking the most global edition in its 29-year history.

During a tour of several country and international pavilions, Her Highness was briefed on the latest products and innovations shaping the future of the global beauty industry. She was accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The exhibition occupies 22 halls, reaffirming its position as one of the largest and most established events of its kind, supporting Dubai’s growing role as a leading destination for major international exhibitions and conferences, and a gateway for new market opportunities that contribute to global economic growth.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Beautyworld Middle East continues to serve as the premier platform for product discovery, business expansion and cross-border collaboration across fragrance, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, personal care, packaging, technology and wellbeing.

Ravi Ramchandni, Event Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said that Beautyworld Middle East has become the global crossroads of the beauty industry, where trends are created, partnerships are formed, and international creativity meets the influence of the Middle East. He noted that new activations introduced this year, such as ‘First Editions’, the ‘Makeup Studio’, ‘Natural Notes’ and ‘Next in Fragrance’, raise the bar for creativity, engagement and inspiration.

Prominent Activations

Among the most prominent activations this year is ‘First Editions’, a launchpad for innovation located in Hall 6. It highlights eight emerging brands that combine advanced skincare, beauty technology and holistic wellness, selected by Valérie Kaminov, Founder and Managing Director of International Luxury Brand Consultancy (ILBC), for their promising potential among distributors, retailers and investors seeking the next wave of beauty innovation.

Following its strong debut last year, ‘beautyLIVE by Fresha’ returns in an expanded format with an ambition to register a Guinness World Record, through attempting the most beard shaves and trims in an hour. The platform also features the renowned Wella R.I.S.E showcase. Over three days, visitors can enjoy live masterclasses and beauty transformations delivered by some of the world’s leading hair and beauty experts. The first day highlights Wella R.I.S.E and its expertise in hair colouring, while the second focuses on barbering activations led by STMNT. The final day is presented in collaboration with leading brands including Dyson and International Hairdresser of the Year, Jorge X.

Throughout the exhibition, the event welcomes renowned global makeup artists Hung Vanngo, Bassam Fattouh and Nikki Wolff, who will present exclusive sessions that explore celebrity beauty aesthetics, editorial techniques and cultural artistry trends, supported by major international cosmetics brands.

For the first time, the exhibition dedicates a comprehensive space to natural fragrance ingredients including rose, jasmine, argan, oud, patchouli, citrus and spices. Developed in collaboration with Resperfuma, the area unites nine of the world’s leading producers committed to sustainability, biodiversity and community-driven sourcing.

A new initiative titled ‘Next in Fragrance’ brings together master perfumers, innovators and industry analysts to explore the future of global perfumery. The programme includes 26 sessions featuring more than 80 speakers, including keynote addresses by Roja Dove and Mohamed Hilal, Founder and CEO of Mohamed Hilal Group, which owns renowned Emirati perfumery brands such as Hind Al Oud and Anfasic Dokhoon.

‘Quintessence’ returns as one of the exhibition’s flagship destinations, captivating visitors with rare, luxurious creations and serving as the ideal platform for buyers seeking originality and craftsmanship. The area has doubled in size compared to the previous edition and features more than 100 niche perfume brands including Xerjoff, Histoires de Parfums, Welton London, Réserve en Afrique, Sospiro and Boadicea the Victorious, alongside Bohoboco, winner of the 2024 Niche Perfume of the Year Award.

The exhibition continues to present ‘Front Row’ as the centre of technical education and creative inspiration through daily live demonstrations by leading international brands including ghd, Revlon, Guinot, Brazilian Secrets and It’s a 10 Haircare. Meanwhile, the region’s most competitive nail artistry challenge ‘Nail It!’ returns with wider global participation and new creative categories, featuring professional brands including Brandi Nails, Credo and Faby.

Following its successful debut in 2024, the ‘Beauty Beginnings’ zone supports startup and SME growth in skincare, fragrance and haircare. It features 18 pioneering brands including Ki’Olal, Exoceuticals, High on Love, CO2 Lift, BodyGuardz, MÄNN Skincare and Remilia.

The sixth edition of the Beautyworld Middle East Awards will take place on 29 October 2025 at Conrad Hotel Dubai, celebrating innovation, creativity and leadership across 17 categories including Home-Grown Brand of the Year, Popular and Niche Fragrance of the Year and Conscious Brand of the Year. The gala will bring together leading figures and decision-makers from across the global beauty and fragrance sector.