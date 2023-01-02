Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

By Emirates247

Government of Dubai Media Office – 02 January 2023: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has appointed Rupert Keeley to the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Keeley brings over 40 years of international experience in financial services, having held several senior leadership roles at PayPal, Visa Inc., and Standard Chartered. He is currently an advisor to several financial services companies, including the NatWest Group, and an Independent Non-Executive Director of NewDay, a consumer credit business in the UK.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said: “We deeply appreciate the support extended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the development of the DFSA as part of realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop the emirate into a leading global financial hub.

We are delighted that Rupert Keeley has joined the DFSA Board. He brings a wealth of global expertise and knowledge in the banking and payments sector, which will be incredibly valuable to the DFSA as we continue to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s financial sector underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.”

