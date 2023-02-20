Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai International Financial Centre Ranks First Globally in Attracting Foreign Investment.

By Emirates247

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC),announced that the DIFC has been ranked first globally among the most attractive free zones for foreign direct investment projects for the fifth consecutive year.

He also confirmed that the DIFC continued to achieve strong growth rates in 2022, registering exceptional growth. 1,084 new companies joined the center, an increase of 20% from 2021, bringing the total number of companies to 4,377. He noted that revenues exceeded one billion dirhams for the first time since the center's establishment, achieving operational profits of 679 million dirhams.

His Highness considered the center's successes as reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ,Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and in line with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33. He affirmed that Dubai is leading the future of the global financial sector.

