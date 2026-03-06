Ministry of Economy & Tourism: Hotels, Resorts, And Shopping Centres Providing Services Within Approved Regulatory Frameworks

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MET) has confirmed that, amid ongoing regional developments, the UAE’s tourism sector continues to operate in accordance with directives issued by competent authorities, supported by meticulous and continuous monitoring of all updates.

The Ministry stated that hotels, resorts, tourist and cultural landmarks, and shopping centres across the nation are welcoming guests and providing services within approved regulatory frameworks, maintaining full compliance with safety and quality standards. It added that relevant authorities are monitoring daily operations and occupancy levels to ensure seamless service delivery and to address any emerging challenges with speed and efficiency. The Ministry urged visitors to maintain direct communication with accommodation facilities or tourism service providers for the latest details regarding bookings or programmes.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored that the safety and comfort of visitors remain its top priority, noting that work continues in close coordination with sector partners to ensure the stability and continuity of the tourism experience in the country based on current data.

From its side, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) confirmed that hotels, tourist attractions, entertainment experiences, cultural sites, and museums throughout the emirate are continuing their operations as usual, welcoming visitors and providing services normally. The Department indicated that it is maintaining continuous coordination with relevant government entities to provide the necessary support to visitors currently in the emirate, as well as to partners, employees, and all members of the local community, thereby enhancing the visitor experience and sustaining the tourism sector.

In the same context, entertainment destinations on Yas Island continue to welcome visitors daily, offering a wide range of family activities and experiences, particularly during the spring season and the official school holiday period. The island’s theme parks remain open, including Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, providing diverse entertainment experiences for all ages. These destinations are witnessing significant turnout from families keen to utilize the school break to visit tourist landmarks and museums that offer programmes combining entertainment, education, and knowledge.