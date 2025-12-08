​Mohammed bin Rashid, Ecuadorian President Explore New Economic Avenues

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met at Zabeel Palace in Dubai with His Excellency Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, who is on an official visit to the UAE. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation and expand friendly bilateral relations.

The meeting, which was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, explored ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, and sustainability, as well as tourism, agriculture, the digital economy, and other sectors that are vital to sustainable development efforts and the continued progress of both nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, welcoming the President of Ecuador, affirmed the UAE's keenness to expand its economic and development partnerships with Latin American countries, especially Ecuador, and to establish lasting ties based on shared interests, mutual respect, and common future aspirations.

His Highness emphasised that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is committed to building effective development partnerships with countries around the world. These partnerships are based on diversifying sources of economic growth and enhancing opportunities in new sectors, particularly renewable energy, the green economy, and the digital economy. This approach supports sustainable development and creates broader horizons for future generations in both countries.

For his part, His Excellency Daniel Noboa conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the greetings and appreciation of the government and the people of Ecuador. He greeted the UAE, its leadership, and its people as they celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing them continued progress and prosperity. He also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's pioneering achievements in various fields, affirming his country's desire to benefit from the UAE's experience in promoting development and nation-building.

Focus on diversifying areas of cooperation

His Excellency emphasised Ecuador's keenness to diversify and expand its economic and investment partnerships with the UAE, enhance bilateral trade and investment flows, and open new avenues for cooperation in the tourism, agriculture, renewable energy, and modern technologies sectors, thereby contributing to sustained economic growth and development opportunities for both nations.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State For International Cooperation; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; and His Excellency Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Ambassador to Peru and Non-Resident Ambassador to Ecuador.

Also present at the meeting from the Ecuadorian side were Her Excellency María Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility; His Excellency Roberto Carlos Cory Pesantis, Minister of Communications and Information Society; and His Excellency Felipe Rivadeneira, Ambassador of Ecuador to the UAE.

The meeting witnessed discussions on various regional and international issues of common interest. Both sides emphasised the importance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability regionally and globally, highlighting the critical importance of such efforts in advancing development goals and multilateral cooperation and prosperity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in recent years while outlining a vision to achieve a qualitative leap in bilateral cooperation by fostering practical partnerships between the public and private sectors in both countries, ultimately serving shared development goals.