Mohammed bin Rashid Meets with Arab Finance Ministers in Arab Fiscal Forum

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Arab Ministers of Finance participating in the tenth edition of the Arab Fiscal Forum, held today as part of the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the strong Arab participation at the Summit, affirming close and enduring relations between the UAE and Arab countries. He underscored the importance of the World Governments Summit as a platform that brings together Arab leaders and financial decision makers to shape shared fiscal and economic visions.

His Highness expressed his confidence in the ability of Arab countries to navigate current global economic challenges through enhanced integration, unified efforts, and the exchange of knowledge and experiences across the region.

Arab Ministers of Finance attending the forum commended the UAE’s continued success in organising the World Governments Summit, which has become a leading global platform for shaping the future. They expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s role in advancing Arab economic cooperation, consolidating joint action to enhance financial and economic stability, and adopting innovative policies aligned with rapid global changes.

The tenth Arab Fiscal Forum, organised jointly by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the UAE Ministry of Finance, was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

With a focus on designing future fiscal policies, sessions within the forum discussed the most significant fiscal challenges and digital policies, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in government and strengthening governance, improving public spending efficiency, financing development, and exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships.

The World Governments Summit 2026 is witnessing the largest leadership participation in its history, bringing together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, besides over 500 ministers and representatives from more than 150 governments. The summit is also hosting global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.

The summit features more than 445 sessions with contributions from over 450 global figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers. It features more than 700 CEOs of leading global institutions and companies, 87 Nobel laureates and recipients of other prestigious scientific awards, and representatives from over 80 international and regional organisations, global institutions, and academic bodies.