Mohammed bin Rashid Visits 31st edition of Gulfood

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 31st edition of Gulfood, marking the largest edition in the history of the world’s leading food and beverage sourcing event.

Gulfood 2026 runs until 30 January across more than 280,000 square metres at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre, with the participation of over 8,500 exhibitors from around 195 countries. The event features more than 1.5 million products across all segments of the global food industry, reinforcing its position as a leading commercial platform driving growth and innovation in the global food ecosystem.

His Highness’s visit took place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, with Gulfood 2026 being the very first event to be held at the newly expanded venue. The revamped venue marks a milestone for Dubai’s exhibitions sector and reinforces the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade and industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade and industry, and as an international platform convening markets, producers and innovators, reflecting its commitment to advancing international cooperation in the food sector, a key pillar of global economic stability and food security.

His Highness said that the future of the food sector depends on the ability to innovate, adopt advanced technologies and enhance market efficiency, adding that the UAE remains committed to building a resilient economic ecosystem that enables vital sectors to grow and provides an open environment for ideas and quality investments, transforming challenges into development opportunities that serve communities and societies.

His Highness added that Dubai will continue to serve as a global meeting point for integrated efforts and the development of solutions across strategic sectors, and as a destination that supports the advancement of sustainable solutions that enhance quality of life. Dubai’s approach is rooted in a vision that sees cooperation and innovation as the foundation for shaping the future and reinforcing its role as an active partner in defining the future of the global economy, he said.

Pivotal role

During his visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

His Highness visited a number of participating country pavilions, where he was briefed on a wide range of food products and innovative solutions that reflect the diversity of global markets, as well as the exhibition’s pivotal role in supporting food trade and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

The tour included visits to the pavilions of the United States, Russia, Türkiye, Italy, India, Spain and Ukraine, where His Highness took keen interest in food industries, agricultural products and food processing activities, alongside developments in quality, manufacturing and export capabilities.

The tour also included visits to the pavilions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where His Highness was apprised of the latest trends and innovations in the food industry, as well as the role of advanced technologies in supporting sector sustainability and enhancing competitiveness across regional and global markets.

Long-term vision

Gulfood 2026 delivers an integrated ecosystem at a scale unmatched globally, having doubled in size and impact. The $2.7 billion expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre reflects Dubai’s long-term vision for macroeconomic leadership, multilateral trade and global connectivity, further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading destination for events with global influence.

Marking its most globally representative edition to date, Gulfood serves as a unified platform for the world’s food economies. Major producing markets, including Egypt, India, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Türkiye and the United States, have strengthened their brand presence, alongside first-time participation from countries including Libya, Luxembourg, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda, significantly supporting the expansion of global trade pathways.