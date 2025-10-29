Mohammed bin Rashid Vows to Expand UAE's Economic Ties With Africa

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its economic ties with the African continent, highlighting the significant growth opportunities and vast scope for investment across diverse sectors, and particularly tourism. His Highness said the continent's wealth of natural resources and its ambition to achieve sustainable tourism growth aligned with the UAE's vision for the future of global tourism.

His Highness was meeting with delegates attending the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025, which opened on Monday under the theme ‘Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth.’ The summit brought together tourism ministers, government leaders, and investors from across Africa. The summit highlights the UAE’s leadership in shaping global tourism and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth.

During the meeting, which took place at Expo City Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the delegates attending the summit to the UAE, emphasising the importance of shared visions and innovative ideas to further advance economic and development partnerships with African countries and to consolidate the foundations of existing partnerships. His Highness said that the tourism sector in particular presented significant scope to drive sustainable growth and cultural ties between peoples.

His Highness praised the growing role of the African continent in shaping the future of the global economy, and the abundant opportunities and potential it presented. He emphasised that cooperation between the UAE and Africa in tourism investment represents a vital model for economic integration based on a shared vision and mutual interests.

His Highness said: “Tourism is a vital contributor to our national economy and a sector that offers tremendous opportunities for continued growth and new partnerships. The UAE-Africa partnership holds immense promise and has always been characterised by a shared belief in discovering new avenues for cooperation to shape a better tomorrow.”

Broad continental participation

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the key areas of discussion during the summit, which was attended by more than 350 leaders, senior government officials, ministers, decision-makers, as well as investors and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African countries. The discussions focused on steps to strengthen economic and tourism ties between the UAE and Africa and explore new areas to expand cooperation and drive growth. This renewed impetus to broaden ties will serve to attract fresh investments into diverse sectors, notably tourism, supporting the development aspirations of countries across the African continent.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. On their part, tourism and investment ministers from Africa participating in the summit expressed their appreciation for the pioneering economic and development model showcased by the UAE and its stature as a top global tourist destination. The delegates also praised the comprehensive economic development the UAE has achieved and the success of its tourism sector, saying that it offered refreshing insights on attracting global investments and establishing world-class infrastructure. They also voiced hope that the UAE and African countries would be able to identify new untapped avenues for collaboration and investment in the tourism sector, supporting comprehensive development roadmaps on both sides.

Focusing on key areas of mutual interest, the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit addresses vital themes such as investment in tourism-related projects, financing, infrastructure, hospitality, innovative tourism services, and sustainable development.