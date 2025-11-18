President Tours Dubai Airshow, Commending Progress in Defense Industry

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, currently taking place at Dubai World Central under the theme ‘The Future is Here’. The event runs until 21st November.

During a tour of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the latest innovations in aviation, aerospace, and defence, showcased by national and international companies across indoor pavilions and outdoor display areas.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed engaged in discussions with representatives of participating companies and entities, who briefed him on their contributions to the exhibition and the technologies being showcased, including next-generation civil and military aircraft, and integrated air defence systems.

As part of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended the official unveiling of the Badr-250 (B-250), a multi-role aircraft developed by UAE-based Calidus Group, a leading company in defence manufacturing. The B-250 is the first of its kind, having been entirely designed, developed, and manufactured by Emirati professionals.

At the stand of the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed on the Council’s latest initiatives and projects, aligned with its ongoing efforts to advance a robust and future-ready defence industry ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commended the notable progress of the national defence industry and praised the vital role played by Emirati talent in driving innovation and excellence across the sector.

Highlighting the significance of the Dubai Airshow, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed noted that it serves as a premier global platform for fostering international partnerships and constructive cooperation across the aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors.

He emphasised the event’s role in cementing the UAE’s status as a destination for major global gatherings that bring together pioneers in innovation and advanced technologies, paving the way for new opportunities in growth and development.

Upon his arrival at Dubai World Central, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. They exchanged greetings and engaged in cordial conversation.

On the sidelines of the event, the UAE President also met with Wei Yingbiao, Board Member and President of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). The meeting touched on the importance of the Dubai Airshow as a global platform that brings together leading companies to showcase their latest innovations and systems.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.