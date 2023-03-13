Reducing working hours for the private sector by two hours per day during the month of Ramadan in the UAE

By E247

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the reduction of normal working hours for all workers in the private sector in the country during the holy month of Ramadan by two hours per day.

In a ministerial circular it issued in this regard, the Ministry indicated that "it is permissible for establishments, in accordance with the interest and nature of their work, to apply flexible work patterns or remote work, within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the days of Ramadan."

