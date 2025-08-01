TECOM Group reports robust 22% growth in H1 2025 net profit to AED 737 million

TECOM Group PJSC (DFM: TECOM), (the “Company” or the “Group”), the leading developer and operator of specialised business districts across Dubai, announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) of the year ending 30 June 2025. The Group reported robust net profit growth of 22% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 737 million during the first half of this year, with revenue rising 21% YoY to AED 1.4 billion during the period.

The strong H1 performance reaffirms TECOM Group’s role as a partner of choice for international and regional companies across the six vital sectors served by its 10 specialised business districts, consolidating the UAE’s and Dubai’s role as a globally leading hub for foreign direct investment.



Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, said: “The UAE and Dubai are continuing their journey of sustainable development, achieving record growth and exceptional accomplishments across all economic sectors. Their success is positively reflected in TECOM Group’s H1 2025 performance, demonstrating our fundamental strengths and agility in addressing growing demand from the commercial and industrial market, while focusing on operational efficiency to create long-term value for our shareholders. The Board has approved an interim cash dividend of AED 400 million for H1 2025, aligned with our Dividend Policy.”

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said: “Our financial and operational growth in H1 2025 reflects the success of TECOM Group’s roadmap for long-term growth through our recent strategic investments and attracting new customers. The Group’s robust performance is a step forward in our journey to enable a sustainable future through our ecosystems, solidifying the UAE’s and Dubai’s appeal as a global destination for investment and the ease of doing business.”

H1 2025 Financial Highlights

Supported by sustained growth in occupancy levels and rental rates across the Group’s portfolio within six vital economic sectors, as well as income generated from strategic asset acquisitions last year, revenue increased 21% YoY to AED 1.4 billion in H1 2025.

TECOM Group noted a YoY 24% increase in EBITDA, which reached AED 1.1 billion, maintaining healthy EBITDA margins at 80% (+2% YoY) and reflecting sustainable business growth.

Net profit reached AED 737 million, representing YoY growth of 22%, driven by revenue growth, operational optimisation, and efficient capital management.

Reflecting effective management of the Group’s portfolio, funds from operations (FFO) increased by 17% YoY to reach AED 984 million, supported by consistent collections and improved revenue quality.

Underpinned by the appeal of TECOM Group’s business districts to international customers, occupancy across the Commercial and Industrial portfolio reached 95% in H1 2025, representing YoY growth of 3%.

Occupancy in the Group’s Land Lease portfolio reached 99%, marking YoY growth of 3% led by strong customer demand from the industrial sector, accelerated by government strategies such as Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group, is currently reporting strong occupancy rates, cementing its position as the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payment of AED 400 million for H1 2025, in line with the approved Dividend Policy valid until September 2025. A new Dividend Policy will be applied for H2 2025 as previously announced, which includes an expected 10% increase in dividends subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Assembly Meeting.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Healthy cash flow growth driven by operational efficiencies as well as high occupancy and retention rates across the Commercial, Industrial, and Land Lease portfolio contributed to revenue of AED 709 million, representing 22% YoY growth.

Strong revenue contributions across all business segments resulted in a 24% YoY increase in EBITDA to AED 568 million, while EBITDA margin grew to 80%, an increase of 2% YoY.

Net profit increased by 21% YoY to AED 377 million, driven by EBITDA growth and prudent cost management in the second quarter of 2025.

H1 2025 Operational Highlights

In April, PayPal opened its first regional headquarters in the Middle East and Africa at Dubai Internet City, the pioneering hub uniting global tech industry leaders and talent which today generates 65% of Dubai’s technology sector GDP.

In May, Pure Ice Cream commenced construction on its AED 80 million production facility at Dubai Industrial City, cementing its vital contribution towards developing the UAE’s industrial sector.

Dubai Media City supported the launch of Dubai Press Club’s Arab Media Outlook – Future Vision report at Arab Media Summit in May.

Dubai Design District (d3) marked more than a decade of enabling design excellence at a special celebratory event, during which the district launched the d3 Awards, a prestigious award platform to celebrate industry talent in the region.

IMCD, a global leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients, expanded its Middle East presence with new offices and Technical Centres in Dubai Science Park in June.

In April, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City showcased business opportunities at China International Education Exhibition Tour as part of a delegation led by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers.

Shari’a Compliance certification

In addition to being on the Shari'a Classification List on Dubai Financial Market, TECOM Group has been awarded Shariah compliance certification by the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) for the fiscal period ending 31 March 2025. The Group has appointed SRB as the Sharia Financial Evaluator and Documentation Reviewer to ensure compliance with Shari’a Standards issued by Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) on periodic basis and to assess ongoing compliance with these standards. Sharia Certification is subject to periodic renewal. This disclosure is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an investment recommendation.

H1 2025 ESG Highlights

TECOM Group continued its commitment to nurturing sustainability across its ecosystems and raised the number of its LEED-certified buildings to 55 during H1 2025, marking 34% growth compared to H1 2024.

The Group made steady progress towards renewable energy adoption, with its solar power projects contributing 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy.

in5, TECOM Group’s start-up incubator, issued 86 licenses across its four verticals dedicated to the technology, media, design, and science sectors in H1 2025.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision to strengthen gender balance in the private sector, 35.4% of the Group’s workforce is comprised of women.

In partnership with the Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launched the third edition of The Good Store, an innovative platform designed to facilitate seamless charitable contributions during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.