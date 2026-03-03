UAE banks reassure customers of uninterrupted operations; warn of fraud risks

Banks operating in the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Tuesday that all operational activities remain normal and uninterrupted, aiming to reassure customers and ensure the continuity of high-efficiency banking services amid current developments.

In direct communications to clients via official channels, financial institutions stated that all services—including mobile and online banking, ATM networks, and call centers—are operating at full capacity to meet all requirements reliably around the clock.

The banks emphasized the importance of utilizing digital banking channels, which offer a secure and seamless experience, reducing the need for physical branch visits.

Maintaining Market Confidence

The industry-wide reassurance reflects the sector's role as a primary pillar of economic stability and liquidity flow. By maintaining uninterrupted operations, the banks ensure the steady flow of payments, business financing, and daily transactions for both individuals and corporations.

Analysts suggest these measures strengthen the financial system’s resilience under the robust regulatory framework overseen by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which mandates advanced prudential standards for risk management and operational readiness.

Fraud Awareness Warning

As part of heightened security awareness, UAE banks urged customers to exercise caution regarding unsolicited communications via phone calls, SMS, or messaging apps.

The institutions explicitly stated that neither the banks nor their employees would ever request sensitive information, such as:

Passwords or PINs.

One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Credit/debit card details or account login credentials.

Customers were advised to rely exclusively on official channels and to contact their banks directly to verify any suspicious messages or calls.

Operational Readiness and Liquidity

The UAE banking sector benefits from a sophisticated digital infrastructure and redundant operating systems designed for business continuity under various conditions. Most banking transactions in the country are currently conducted via smart applications and electronic services.

The banks further confirmed that liquidity and capital levels remain strong, reflecting the sector's ability to navigate global variables while protecting customer rights and maintaining financial stability.

The Central Bank continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that contingency plans and disaster recovery systems are in place to safeguard the nation’s financial ecosystem.