UAE–India Business Council Launches 2026 Programme to Bolster Cooperation

The UAE–India Business Council has launched its 2026 programme to support strategic cooperation between the two nations, building on the strong momentum achieved last year.

The roadmap focuses on three key pillars: knowledge building, strategic facilitation and direct engagement. It includes the preparation of applied policy papers on artificial intelligence integration, infrastructure, the role of sovereign wealth funds, consumer behaviour and supply chains, in addition to joint projects in Africa.

In 2025, the Council organised the inaugural India–UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave, bringing together senior policymakers, investors and business leaders, and held a closed-door strategic meeting in Dubai with India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, reinforcing policy alignment and shared economic priorities.

The Council also reported progress on the UAE–India Friendship Hospital, alongside efforts to support social infrastructure and healthcare, and to advance its education and community agenda through the DREAM School in Kashmir, aimed at expanding access to education and skills development.

Looking ahead, the Council is leading a series of policy dialogues and reciprocal trade missions to boost cooperation in priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, fintech and healthcare innovation, in support of the goal to raise bilateral trade and investment to US$200 billion.

As part of its forward agenda, the Council will contribute its expertise to the World Governments Summit 2026, reaffirming its role as a bridge between policy vision and economic execution in the UAE–India strategic partnership.