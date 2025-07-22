UAE’s ‘Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace’ institutionalised as ICAO annual event

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), during its 235th Session, has officially adopted the UAE's Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM) as an institutionalised annual event under ICAO’s official calendar, marking a rare recognition for a state-initiated concept to evolve into a regular, internationally supported platform.

First launched in Abu Dhabi in February 2025 on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS), the GSAM initiative aims to accelerate sustainable practices in global aviation by bringing together stakeholders from across the ecosystem, including airlines, manufacturers, regulators and investors, to drive the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), low-carbon aviation fuels (LCAF), and climate finance solutions under the ICAO (Finvest Hub).

ICAO's decision reflects the country's dedicated efforts to establish the event and secure its formal integration into the organisation's global calendar. It reflects the UAE’s growing influence in shaping the future of sustainable aviation and its ability to deliver scalable, institutional solutions to global challenges.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said, “Thanks to the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE continues to lead the civil aviation sector both regionally and internationally. This achievement reflects the UAE’s prominent position on the global civil aviation map and reaffirms its excellence in developing future solutions and creating sustainable and innovative global initiatives that drive the growth and competitiveness of this vital sector while keeping pace with global development needs.

"We have succeeded in transforming a national idea into a global institutional platform that supports ICAO’s goals and contributes to building a more efficient and resilient aviation ecosystem, in line with the world’s best practices.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, stated, “We are proud that the GSAM initiative, once a national vision, is now a formal ICAO-backed global event. This milestone is a testament to the UAE’s strategic focus on sustainability and our belief in inclusive, multilateral collaboration to drive progress."

The ICAO Council members praised the UAE’s leadership and vision, noting the UAE has a forward-looking vision in taking decisive steps towards achieving sustainability and promoting innovation, presenting a model for the world in how to turn vision into tangible reality.

The initiative was proposed by the UAE in 2024 through its permanent mission to ICAO, with a clear goal: to establish a global marketplace that connects policy, technology, and finance to support aviation’s transition to net-zero emissions. The idea quickly gained traction and was brought to life by a coordinated effort between the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE Permanent Mission team in Montreal, and various local and international partners.

Preparations are now underway for the second edition of GSAM, and the event is expected to attract a wide range of global participants and serve as a practical forum for advancing ICAO’s Long-Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.