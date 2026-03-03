UAE stock markets to resume trading tomorrow

The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced on Tuesday that trading, clearing, and settlement activities at the country’s capital markets—Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM)—will resume tomorrow, March 4, 2026.

In an official statement, the regulator clarified that the decision to restart operations follows continuous coordination between the SCA and both exchanges, in line with the previously announced timeline.

Monitoring and Investor Protection

The authority emphasized that it will continue to monitor regional developments closely. It reaffirmed its commitment to taking any necessary measures within its legal and regulatory powers to ensure the protection of investors and market integrity.

Market participants and stakeholders have been advised to rely exclusively on official channels from the SCA, ADX, and DFM for any subsequent updates.

The resumption of trading comes as the UAE’s financial sector demonstrates resilience and a return to operational normalcy following recent regional events.