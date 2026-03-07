Venezuela Inflation Reaches 475% In 2025

Venezuela’s inflation rate reached 475 percent last year.

Official data released by the Central Bank of Venezuela showed that annual inflation accelerated sharply during the past year, rising from 48 percent in 2024 to 475 percent in 2025.

Monthly statistics indicated that inflation slowed at the beginning of 2026 after the price increase rate reached 32.6 percent in January, the highest level since January 2023, before easing to 14.6 percent in February, according to the central bank.