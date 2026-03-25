Emaar Approves AED 8.8 Billion Dividend as 2025 Property Sales Hit Record AED 80.4 Billion

Business

Emaar Properties PJSC held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) where shareholders approved a 100% dividend payout amounting to AED 8.8 billion ($2.4 billion), reflecting the company's commitment to sustained shareholder value in line with its December 2024 policy. Financial results for 2025 highlighted strong operational momentum with record property sales of AED 80.4 billion ($21.9 billion), a 16% increase compared to 2024, while revenue backlog rose to AED 155 billion ($42.1 billion)

. Total revenue for the year reached AED 49.6 billion ($13.5 billion), marking a 40% year-on-year growth, with EBITDA increasing by 33% to AED 25.6 billion ($7 billion) and net profit before tax reaching AED 25.7 billion ($7 billion), a 36% rise from the previous year.

The board reviewed strategic priorities focusing on project delivery timelines, quality standards, and operational excellence across its core segments, including property development, malls, hospitality, and international markets.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, stated that the 2025 performance reflects the strength of the UAE's leadership and the vision shaping Dubai as a global destination for investment, enabling the company to plan with confidence and innovate while recognizing the dedication of teams in driving this sustained success. Emaar remains committed to its long-term sustainable growth path by enhancing customer experience and maintaining its diversified portfolio to support performance across all key business sectors.