Emirates airlines unveils free Dubai experiences for winter visitors

Business

Airline launches global campaign offering complimentary attraction passes, exclusive discounts and personalised holiday experiences for visitors to Dubai

The campaign coincides with Dubai's winter calendar of festivals and major events and is designed to add value for visitors planning holidays in the city.

Dubai: Emirates has launched a multi-market campaign encouraging travellers from across its global network to visit Dubai during the emirate's busy winter season, offering complimentary attractions, exclusive discounts and customised travel experiences.

The campaign coincides with Dubai's winter calendar of festivals and major events and is designed to add value for visitors planning holidays in the city.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Dubai offers an extraordinary range of experiences across leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment for every budget, age and taste. We're pleased to help our customers make the most of it when they come to Dubai, with complimentary excursions and a curated set of offers designed to add value throughout their stay, alongside the flexibility and peace of mind when they plan their journey."

Free access to major attractions

Travellers booking eligible return tickets to Dubai with Emirates will receive complimentary passes worth Dh535 to three of Dubai's popular attractions:

Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark

Lost World Aquarium

Dubai City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

The package allows visitors to enjoy waterpark attractions, aquarium experiences and tours of Dubai landmarks ranging from Burj Khalifa to Al Fahidi Historical District.

My Emirates Pass

Visitors can also benefit from the My Emirates Pass programme, which provides discounts and special offers at hundreds of outlets across Dubai and the UAE.

Customers simply need to present their Emirates boarding pass and valid identification at participating locations to access savings at retail stores, restaurants, spas, attractions and entertainment venues.

The programme includes year-round benefits as well as seasonal offers.

Dubai Experience

Through Dubai Experience, Emirates customers can build personalised itineraries that combine hotel stays, dining experiences, attractions, tours and activities.

The platform allows travellers to customise holiday plans according to their interests and budgets using offerings from multiple tourism operators.

Flexible travel and insurance options

Emirates said customers travelling to Dubai can also benefit from:

Unlimited free date changes across all cabin classes

The option to hold a fare for 24 hours at no cost

Reduced refund fees

The airline also offers Comprehensive Travel Cover, available in 27 countries, which includes worldwide medical expenses, emergency evacuation, trip cancellation protection and baggage cover.

The policy also includes conflict-related coverage, medical expenses of up to $25,000, and trip extensions of up to 30 days.

Skywards benefits

Emirates Skywards members can enjoy free Wi-Fi on Emirates flights and earn or redeem Skywards Miles across numerous locations in Dubai.

Miles can be used at participating outlets in Dubai Duty Free, the Emirates Official Store and marhaba airport services.

Members can also earn rewards at Dubai Mall and redeem miles through Skywards Miles Mall for gift cards from brands including Amazon AE, Deliveroo, Apple and Nike.

The promotion applies to eligible return tickets to Dubai purchased between September 21 and October 11, 2026, for travel between September 24 and December 13, 2026, subject to terms and conditions.