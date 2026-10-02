Emirates arrives in Helsinki for the first time

Business

Daily service introduces the only year-round direct connection between Finland and the UAE

Helsinki: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has touched down in Helsinki for the first time. The launch of the daily flight marks the only year-round direct connection between Finland and the UAE, introducing consistent and reliable services that will unlock new leisure, corporate and trade opportunities for both countries.

Flight EK167 arrived at Helsinki Airport at 13:30 and was met by Her Excellency Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland and Non-Resident Ambassador to Estonia; Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President of Route Development at Finavia; and Pierfrancesco Carino, Vice President of Commercial Operations, North and West Europe, at Emirates; along with a group of dignitaries, government representatives, media, guests and members of the travel industry. The Emirates delegation on the inaugural flight was led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, along with a VIP delegation.

In addition to customers from Dubai, the inaugural flight carried passengers from more than 20 cities across Emirates’ global network, including Mumbai, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney. Passengers received commemorative keepsakes, including a collectible red leather pouch embossed with the flight number and route details and lined with the official coat of arms of Helsinki. Inside the pouch was a bespoke Emirates keychain featuring the flags of both the UAE and Finland and a miniature A350 charm, a pack of 3D puffy Finland stickers, a beanie featuring the Helsinki coat of arms and a certificate celebrating the inaugural flight.

Following the welcome ceremony, VIPs and guests toured the Airbus A350, the newest aircraft to join Emirates’ fleet, to explore the airline’s signature products across every cabin. The Emirates A350 accommodates 298 passengers in Business, Premium Economy and Economy, offering bright and airy cabins thoughtfully designed to provide more space and comfort. Cutting-edge technology and enhanced entertainment options further elevate the journey. Complementing the cabin experience, Emirates provides customers with regionally inspired cuisine, industry-leading inflight entertainment systems in every cabin and a multinational crew delivering the airline’s signature inflight experience at 38,000 feet.

Commenting on the start of operations, Adnan Kazim said: “Helsinki is an exciting addition to our global network, connecting Finland with Dubai and our extensive network beyond, year-round. As a gateway to Finland, Helsinki offers travellers a unique blend of vibrant culture, beautiful nature and an abundance of opportunities for business and trade, while also serving as a key connector for travellers to explore more of Finland.

“Our thanks go to the authorities in Finland and the UAE for their support in making this launch possible. We look forward to bringing our award-winning product and service to travellers heading to Finland for business or leisure, and to connecting Finnish travellers with our global network.”

Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Route Development, Finavia, said: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates to Helsinki Airport. The launch of a daily year-round service between Helsinki and Dubai is a significant addition to Finland’s international connectivity, strengthening links between Finland and the Middle East, as well as Asia, Africa and Australia, through Emirates’ extensive global network. Strong air connectivity is essential for Finnish businesses, international trade, tourism and investment. We are also pleased that Finnish travellers will benefit from Emirates’ luxurious Airbus A350, bringing an enhanced onboard experience to the Helsinki route. We look forward to a successful partnership with Emirates and to further strengthening Finland’s position as a globally connected destination.”

Emirates flight EK167 departs Dubai at 08:15hrs*, arriving in Helsinki at 14:30hrs*; the return flight, EK168, departs Helsinki at 16:20*, landing in Dubai at 00:20* the following day. The daily service has been scheduled to ensure smooth onward connections, offering convenient access to and from key destinations across East and Southeast Asia, West Asia and popular Indian Ocean destinations; major cities in Africa, the Middle East and GCC; as well as Australasia.

Elevated comfort on the Helsinki service

Delivering on its ‘fly better’ promise, Emirates provides an outstanding travel experience, with elevated comfort and thoughtful touches in every cabin class. Featuring a sky blue, bronze and cream colour palette, Economy Class seats offer generous seat pitch, leather headrests and extra legroom for a comfortable journey, while the airline’s expansive catalogue of content is available to watch on a 13.3-inch 4K adjustable touchscreen. Premium Economy, the airline’s award-winning new cabin, offers enhanced comfort comparable to a Business Class experience on many other airlines, with spacious reclining leather seats, in-seat charging points and an elevated dining experience. Business Class, configured in a 1-2-1 layout, offers a spacious, private environment for passengers, with a fully lie-flat seat in soft cream leather and a personal minibar, complemented by a snack display area at the back of the cabin to help passengers arrive at their destination refreshed.

Passengers on the Dubai-Helsinki route can dine on regionally inspired, curated multi-course menus. Dishes in Business Class include an appetiser of juniper-marinated centre-cut salmon, served with compressed cucumber ribbons, pickled purple radish, crème fraîche and dill oil, followed by seared venison served with sage butter, blackberry sauce, potato gratin, roasted cauliflower, golden beetroot and braised red cabbage with green apple. Passengers in Premium Economy can enjoy pink peppercorn-crusted salmon trout, served with dill cream, steamed broccoli, carrots and salsify purée, while Economy passengers can savour pan-fried salmon, served with dill cream, mashed potatoes, broccoli and carrots.

Lingonberries, colloquially called the ‘red gold of the Nordic forests’, take centre stage in desserts across every cabin, featuring in a marbled cheesecake and a variety of accompaniments that highlight the tart berry.

Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, is available on every screen in all classes, offering more than 6,500 channels of entertainment in multiple languages, including Finnish movies such as Sisu and its sequel Sisu: Road to Revenge, 100 Litraa Sahtia and Jossain on Valo Joka ei Sammu. Emirates also offers music from some of Finland’s biggest entertainers, including JVG, Isac Elliot, Ares, Mirella, Haloo Helsinki!, BEHM and Costi.

Explore the happiest country in the world

Named one of Lonely Planet’s must-visit destinations for 2026, Finland offers year-round experiences, from Arctic adventures beneath the Northern Lights to the iconic phenomenon of the Midnight Sun during summer. Nature is at the heart of Finland’s tourism proposition, with 41 national parks and nature reserves protecting its green forests, Baltic islands, Arctic fells and pristine blue lakes. Visitors can also encounter rare wildlife, including reindeer, wolves, bears, lynx and the Saimaa ringed seal, found only at Lake Saimaa.

For the eighth consecutive year, Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, a spirit that is encapsulated in the capital, Helsinki. Blending urban life with easy access to nature, the city is an ideal destination for business and leisure travel. Known as the home of sauna, it offers visitors an authentic insight into Finnish culture and wellbeing. From its vibrant design scene and thriving culinary landscape to tranquil lakes and forests just minutes from the city centre, Helsinki has something for every traveller to discover.

Emirates Holidays, the airline’s tour operating arm, offers curated holiday packages to Finland, covering Helsinki and Lapland, including Rovaniemi, also known as the Official Hometown of Santa Claus. Emirates Holidays’ team of expert travel consultants handles all logistics and arrangements for a passenger’s booking, from hotels and activities to flights, now made easier with the launch of the daily service to Helsinki.