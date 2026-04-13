Emirates Development Bank injects AED 20 million a day to support UAE businesses

Business

Daily financing targets liquidity needs across key sectors to protect supply chains and ensure business continuity

Dubai: The Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced an effective financing injection of AED 20 million per day to ensure business continuity across the UAE.

In today’s rapidly changing global environment, supply chains are under strain and markets are experiencing sudden shifts, which can directly affect business operations. The role of Emirates Development Bank (EDB) is one of the tools the UAE uses to provide essential support aligned with current market needs.

The daily financial injection is specifically designed to address urgent liquidity requirements on the ground. By providing rapid financing to manufacturers, technology companies and food producers, the bank helps ensure the continuity of factory operations, the timely procurement of raw materials and the protection of local supply chains from global market volatility.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said:

“As pressure on global supply chains intensifies, speed becomes the decisive factor. We are injecting AED 20 million per day as a direct response to the market’s need for flexibility and reliability. We do not limit ourselves to high-level statements; we deliver essential working capital directly into the accounts of companies that need it most. As a trusted financial partner, we rely on robust credit risk analysis to act quickly and responsibly, ensuring national companies, microenterprises and SMEs receive the financial support and guidance they need to overcome challenges and seize new growth opportunities.”

Five sectors

EDB continues to inject AED 20 million daily into the economy across five priority sectors: industry, advanced technology, healthcare, renewable energy and food security. Through this approach, the bank underscores the UAE’s role as a safe haven for business and as a market that actively protects and accelerates private sector growth on a daily basis.

To maintain an accelerated pace of financing, EDB has comprehensively modernised access to its corporate services. Key measures include the easing of liquidity policies, a significant reduction in loan approval requirements for faster access to finance, and updates to financing and capital frameworks to better support businesses in the current economic climate. These actions ensure the bank can respond swiftly to market demands while strengthening its role as a driver of industrial growth and supply chain resilience.

Recognising that rapid access to finance depends on strong communication channels, EDB implements this strategy through active partnerships with local banks and fintech credit companies. These partnerships enable seamless, contactless transactions, allowing MSMEs to access EDB financing at unprecedented speed.

Since the launch of its strategy in 2021, EDB’s direct financing has delivered measurable economic impact, contributing AED 11.3 billion to the UAE’s non-oil GDP and saving AED 74.6 billion in industrial capital expenditure.