Emirates, Dubai Chambers partner to support global expansion of Dubai SMEs

Business

Agreement will provide Dubai-based small and medium enterprises with enhanced logistics connectivity, business travel benefits and support for international growth

The agreement was signed by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, and Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, during Seamless Middle East 2026.

Dubai: Emirates and Dubai Chambers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the international growth and competitiveness of Dubai-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The agreement was signed by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, and Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, during Seamless Middle East 2026.

The partnership seeks to support Dubai's growing ecosystem of SMEs and startups by facilitating their integration into international markets and global supply chains.

Under the agreement, members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, will gain access to global logistics solutions through Emirates SkyCargo.

The cargo division will leverage its international network spanning six continents, cross-border logistics expertise and wide-body fleet to support Dubai-based businesses in planning and executing international expansion.

SMEs and startups will also have access to Emirates Courier Express, Emirates SkyCargo's international door-to-door delivery service, which offers express transportation and customs clearance solutions.

The partnership also includes benefits through Emirates Business Rewards, the airline's programme for SMEs.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce members joining the programme for the first time will receive a 2,000-point welcome bonus.

Emirates Business Rewards and Dubai Chambers will also collaborate on member engagement initiatives, including joint participation in events and promotional activities, while exploring additional benefits over time.

Adnan Kazim said SMEs are important drivers of innovation and growth in Dubai's economy, adding that the partnership aims to help businesses compete internationally by improving access to logistics and travel solutions.

He said Emirates SkyCargo, through Emirates Courier Express, provides SMEs with global connectivity and logistics capabilities that were previously more accessible to larger organisations.

Khalid AlJarwan said the collaboration reflects Dubai Chambers' commitment to supporting the international growth of Dubai's business community.

He added that enabling member companies to access reliable logistics solutions, global connectivity and specialised expertise would enhance their ability to reach new markets more efficiently while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

In addition to logistics services, Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai Chambers will jointly develop value-added initiatives for startups, including workshops, knowledge-sharing platforms and cargo advisory programmes designed to enhance supply-chain efficiency for SMEs.