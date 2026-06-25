Emirates, EPCR and Kolisi Foundation launch programme to boost child nutrition in South Africa

Business

Four-year initiative to provide 400,000 breakfasts annually and support 2,000 children each year

The programme will provide approximately 400,000 nutritious breakfasts each year, reaching around 2,000 children annually through schools and Early Childhood Development Centres in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. Over four years, the initiative is expected to deliver around 1.6 million meals.

Cape Town, South Africa: Emirates, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and the Kolisi Foundation have launched the Emirates Nourishment Programme, a long-term initiative aimed at supporting childhood nutrition and education across South Africa.

The programme will provide approximately 400,000 nutritious breakfasts each year, reaching around 2,000 children annually through schools and Early Childhood Development Centres in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. Over four years, the initiative is expected to deliver around 1.6 million meals.

The programme addresses food insecurity affecting millions across South Africa, where children are often the most impacted. Breakfast, often the first meal sacrificed, plays a critical role in improving concentration, classroom participation and overall learning outcomes.

Alongside nutritional support, the initiative leverages the influence of rugby to inspire young people, encouraging values such as resilience, teamwork and leadership through engagement with role models.

Siya Kolisi, founder of the Kolisi Foundation, highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that access to regular meals enables children to focus on learning and personal development. The Foundation emphasised that improving nutrition supports better attendance, cognitive development and classroom participation.

Mahlatse Mashua, Managing Director of the Kolisi Foundation, said consistent access to breakfast can create long-term opportunities for children by improving learning conditions and supporting their development. The foundation focuses on addressing interconnected challenges such as food security, education and social wellbeing.

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, said the programme demonstrates how sport can be used as a platform to unite communities and drive positive social impact. He noted that the initiative aligns with EPCR’s commitment to creating lasting benefits beyond the field of play.

Afzal Parambil, Emirates’ Regional Manager for South Africa, said the airline aims to use sport as a platform to promote social inclusion and youth development. He noted that the partnership seeks to remove barriers to education and opportunity while delivering long-term community impact.

The Emirates Nourishment Programme will run until 2030, representing a sustained effort by all partners to support children’s wellbeing and create a stronger foundation for education and future opportunities.