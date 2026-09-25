Business

Opportunities across Emirates and dnata open doors for students, graduates and experienced Emirati professionals.

The Emirates Group invites Emiratis and their families to visit its stand at Ru’ya Careers UAE to meet the team, explore available opportunities and find a suitable career path. (File photo used for illustrative purposes only)

Dubai: The Emirates Group will return to Ru’ya Careers UAE, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 28 to 30, the company said in a media release.

From students and graduates to early-career professionals and experienced talent considering a career transition, Emiratis can explore a wide range of roles and development programmes, including:

National Cadet Pilot Programme

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Licence (AMEL) Programme

IT Graduate Programme

Khatwaty High School Graduate Programme

Cabin Crew

Graduate Programme

Outstation Programme

Experienced Professionals

Internships

These opportunities span Emirates airline and dnata, offering career paths across flight operations, engineering, airport services, cargo, technology, data, commercial, customer experience and corporate functions. As the UAE’s aviation sector continues to expand, including the ongoing development of Al Maktoum International Airport and the continued growth of Emirates and dnata, young Emirati professionals will have access to a broader range of careers than those traditionally associated with aviation.

Yousuf bin Lahej, Vice President, Emiratisation and Government Relations at the Emirates Group, commented: “For the Emirates Group, Emiratisation is about giving UAE Nationals the opportunity to build meaningful careers, take pride in contributing to an organisation that connects Dubai and the UAE with the world, and play a role in the nation’s continued growth and ambition. The Group takes a long-term approach, engaging Emiratis well before they consider applying through career fairs, school visits and open days. Whether someone is just starting to explore their options, entering the workforce as a graduate, or looking for their next move as an experienced professional, these initiatives help them discover the breadth of careers across the Group.

We want Emiratis to feel supported from the moment they join us and throughout their development. We’re proud to return to Ru’ya Careers UAE and look forward to another successful event.”

By combining meaningful opportunities, continuous development and the right support, the Emirates Group aims to create an environment where Emirati talent can thrive, take on greater responsibility and build rewarding, long-term careers. Emiratis can also develop globally relevant skills through new challenges, exposure to experienced colleagues and world-class training across the Group.

The Emirates Group invites Emiratis and their families to visit its stand at Ru’ya Careers UAE to meet the team, explore available opportunities and find a career path that enables them to contribute to the UAE’s growth and ambitions.

The Group’s 300-square-metre stand is located in Zabeel Hall 3, Legacy Hall, Stand Z3-1.