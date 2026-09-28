Emirates launches Dubai+ channel and expands inflight entertainment offering

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New season on ice introduces the first dedicated Emirati entertainment channel, alongside opera performances, new movies and expanded content collections.

Dubai brings UAE-produced drama, comedy, documentaries, family entertainment and podcasts to Emirates' global audience. The channel joins more than 20 entertainment brands already available on ice, including HBO Max, Paramount , Disney , Bloomberg, Spotify, BBC, BBC Earth, BBC News, Nickelodeon, CNN and Sky News Arabia.

Dubai: Emirates has unveiled a new season of content on its inflight entertainment system ice, featuring the launch of Dubai+, the first dedicated Emirati entertainment channel available onboard.

Dubai+ brings UAE-produced drama, comedy, documentaries, family entertainment and podcasts to Emirates' global audience. The channel joins more than 20 entertainment brands already available on ice, including HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Bloomberg, Spotify, BBC, BBC Earth, BBC News, Nickelodeon, CNN and Sky News Arabia.

The airline has also launched ice Opera House, a curated collection of full-length opera, ballet and symphony performances, alongside a range of new film and television releases.

Customers can access more than 3,000 movies, including Arabic titles, over 4,500 television episodes, and up to 6,500 channels of on-demand content in more than 40 languages across all cabin classes.

Dubai+ debuts on ice

Dubai+ is a digital streaming platform offering on-demand entertainment, live television, sports and original productions.

Dubai+ is a digital streaming platform offering on-demand entertainment, live television, sports and original productions.

The channel launches on ice with 10 programmes, 35 episodes and more than 20 hours of content, including Dara, Wadima w Halema and Dannoun.

The collection features Dubai+ Originals as well as content from Dubai TV and Sama Dubai, with additional titles and episodes planned.

Ice also includes a dedicated Dubai & UAE category featuring content such as My Story by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the documentary Officer Cadet Mohammed bin Rashid, as well as programmes exploring Emirati culture, heritage, traditions, art and cuisine.

New Opera House collection

The new ice Opera House collection includes productions such as Carmen, Don Giovanni, Madama Butterfly, Swan Lake and Cinderella.

The collection also features performances of The Four Seasons, Mass in B Minor and John Williams: A Tribute, presented by companies including The Royal Opera, The Royal Ballet and New York City Ballet.

New movies and box sets

From October, customers will be able to watch new releases including Disclosure Day, The Sheep Detectives, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Moana and Pressure.

The platform is also adding 43 new box sets, joining an existing library of 356 box sets, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Night Manager, Bluey and Planet Earth.

A collection of classic films remastered in 4K and HD will also be available, including The Godfather trilogy, Citizen Kane, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings, The Sound of Music and Kill Bill.

Technology enhancements

Emirates continues to expand the capabilities of its next-generation ice platform, including 4K and 4K HDR displays, iceMoments short-form content, eye comfort mode, enhanced live television, spatial audio and dedicated children's features.

The airline said 55 aircraft are now equipped with Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi as part of an ongoing fleet rollout.

Emirates is also introducing its new-generation Bowers & Wilkins noise-cancelling First Class headphones across the fleet, with availability expected on most aircraft by the end of 2026.

The airline noted that ice recently received the 2026 APEX Best Global Entertainment Award and was named World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment 2026 by Skytrax for the 19th time.