Business

Emirates launches first Dubai-Helsinki flight, the only year-round direct UAE-Finland link, boosting tourism, trade and connectivity with daily Airbus A350 service, seamless global connections and SkyCargo capacity

From Left to right: Jeffrey Van Haeften, Senior Vice President of Cargo Commercial Worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo, Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, Her Excellency Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, and Samuli Pesu, Chairman of the Finnish Business Council UAE. (Supplied photo)

Emirates has launched its first-ever flight to Helsinki, Finland, with flight EK167 departing Dubai at 7.30am Thursday carrying a near-full passenger and cargo load, including a VIP delegation and members of the media.

The new route marks the only year-round direct air link between the UAE and Finland, creating new travel opportunities and enhancing connectivity between the two countries. The service offers convenient connections to Helsinki from nearly 140 destinations across the airline’s global network, including key markets in Australia, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, where demand for travel to the Finnish capital continues to grow.

Emirates welcomed aboard Lieutenant Colonel Juma Abdulla Obaid Bin Subaih Alflasi, Acting Director of Passport Control at Terminal 3 of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Highlighting the route’s role in strengthening tourism, trade and cultural ties between the UAE and Finland, His Excellency Mohamed Rashid bin Taliah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Government Knowledge Exchange, joined the inaugural flight along with a delegation representing key areas of cooperation between the two countries, including cybersecurity, digital transformation, energy, trade and education.

Also travelling on the inaugural service were Her Excellency Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE and Bahrain, and Jorge Fernández Gates, Senior Adviser at the Embassy of Finland in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation also included Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and Samuli Pesu, Chairman of the Finnish Business Council UAE.

The Emirates delegation was led by Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Jeffrey Van Heaften, Senior Vice President, Cargo Commercial Worldwide at Emirates SkyCargo.

The new daily service is operated by the Airbus A350, the latest aircraft type to join Emirates’ all-widebody fleet. Configured to accommodate 298 passengers across three cabins - Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class - the aircraft brings the airline’s latest products and services to the Finnish market. Features include spacious cabins, modern interiors and the latest onboard technology.

Passengers can enjoy regionally inspired multi-course menus featuring Finnish flavours, including juniper-marinated salmon, seared venison with sage butter and blackberry sauce, and lingonberry marble cheesecake served with berry compote.

The flight schedule has been designed to provide seamless connections through Dubai to destinations across Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East and Australasia.

Emirates SkyCargo will offer up to 16 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity on each Helsinki service, supporting two-way trade between Finland and the UAE while linking both markets to Emirates’ global network through Dubai. Key exports are expected to include pharmaceuticals, electronics, machinery, timber and perishable goods.

With the UAE being Finland’s largest trading partner in the Gulf region, the new route is expected to further strengthen economic ties and create additional opportunities for Finnish businesses.