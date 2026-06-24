Emirates SkyCargo expands freighter network across East and Southeast Asia

Business

Increased capacity and new routes aim to meet rising demand from key manufacturing hubs

The carrier is enhancing its network to better link major manufacturing hubs in the region with high-demand markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Dubai/Shanghai: Emirates SkyCargo has announced a strategic expansion of its freighter services across East and Southeast Asia, increasing flight frequencies and strengthening connectivity in response to growing demand.

The carrier is enhancing its network to better link major manufacturing hubs in the region with high-demand markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 439,000 tonnes of cargo from 12 markets across East and Southeast Asia during the 2025/26 financial year, marking a 5 percent increase compared with the previous year. This growth reflects rising demand from businesses and exporters seeking efficient and secure logistics solutions.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said the region remains a key driver of global trade, particularly in high-tech goods, perishables and e-commerce. He noted that additional freighter flights and expanded services are designed to ensure faster and more reliable delivery of cargo worldwide.

Expanded freighter operations

As part of the expansion, Emirates SkyCargo is doubling freighter capacity to Narita Airport in Tokyo, increasing operations from one to two weekly flights to support Japan’s manufacturing sector.

The airline has also increased its services to Hong Kong, now operating 37 weekly freighter flights, while expanding into Central China with three weekly flights from Zhengzhou.

Freighter services from Singapore have resumed with a weekly flight to Dubai via Mumbai, strengthening regional trade links. In Taiwan, services to Taipei have doubled to two weekly flights to meet demand for electronic shipments.

The carrier continues to operate weekly services to Bangkok and four weekly flights to Hanoi, supporting exports including technology products, perishables and consumer goods.

Enhanced passenger cargo capacity

Alongside dedicated freighter services, Emirates SkyCargo leverages cargo capacity on its wide-body passenger flights, offering more than 320 weekly flights across the region. This provides additional flexibility and capacity for customers.

Specialised cargo solutions

The airline continues to offer a range of specialised products, including secure transport for electronics, services for fresh produce, and dedicated solutions for pharmaceuticals and medical materials.

Emirates SkyCargo also reinforced its commitment to the region through its participation in Air Cargo China 2026, one of the industry’s largest trade events, where it is engaging with customers and partners to showcase its services.