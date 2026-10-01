Emirates SkyCargo surpasses one million pharmaceutical shipments through Dubai

Business

Cargo carrier marks 10 years of its specialised pharma product, transporting up to 2 million kilograms of pharmaceuticals every week

Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has marked a decade of investment in pharmaceutical logistics after surpassing one million pharmaceutical shipments transported through Dubai since the launch of its specialised pharma product and GDP-certified pharmaceutical handling hub in September 2016.

The cargo carrier said it has transported more than 800,000 tonnes of pharmaceutical cargo over the past 10 years, connecting pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and patients across six continents.

The milestone coincides with the 10th anniversary of the launch of Emirates Pharma and the opening of its Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-certified pharmaceutical handling hub in Dubai, designed for temperature-controlled storage and handling of sensitive medical products.

Today, Emirates SkyCargo operates more than 16,500 square metres of GDP-certified pharmaceutical handling and storage space across Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), supported by a fleet of more than 55 Cool Dollies, which are temperature-controlled containers used to maintain shipment temperatures during aircraft transfers.

The carrier currently transports between 1.5 million and 2 million kilograms of pharmaceutical products every week on its flights.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Over the last decade, Emirates SkyCargo's pharma product has become the gold standard for air transportation of pharmaceuticals."

“This has not happened by chance or by accident. It is the result of years of investing in our processes, our capabilities, our people and our infrastructure.”

He added that the company has worked closely with pharmaceutical shippers, freight forwarders, airports, ground handlers and other stakeholders in the cold-chain ecosystem to develop solutions tailored to industry requirements.

“We ultimately have only one goal, and that is to make sure that we transport these lifesaving medicines and treatments in the best possible conditions as they directly touch the lives of people around the world,” Abbas said.

Global pharmaceutical network

Emirates SkyCargo said its largest pharmaceutical origin markets include India, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States and Switzerland.

Through its global network and specialised infrastructure in Dubai, the carrier facilitates the transportation of pharmaceutical products between major life sciences manufacturing centres and healthcare providers worldwide.

Key milestones

Since the launch of Emirates Pharma in 2016, the company has introduced several initiatives to strengthen its healthcare logistics capabilities:

2017: Established partnerships with specialised container manufacturers for pharmaceutical shipments with strict temperature requirements.

2018: Launched Emirates Pharma Corridors, connecting major pharmaceutical hubs through partnerships with airports and ground handlers.

2020-2022: Operated a dedicated GDP-certified vaccine logistics hub during the pandemic and transported more than one billion vaccine doses.

2023: Introduced Emirates Vital and Emirates Medical Devices, specialised products for transporting human organs, tissues, cell and gene therapies, clinical trial materials and medical equipment.

2025: Expanded its pharmaceutical network to 43 pharma stations worldwide and established dedicated 2-8°C temperature corridors across selected pharmaceutical hubs.

The cargo carrier also said it is the only global air cargo operator to provide thermal blankets for all pharmaceutical shipments and has expanded its network of thermal blanket suppliers during 2026 to improve availability, reduce transportation costs and shorten lead times.

Focus on future healthcare logistics

Emirates SkyCargo said it will continue investing in specialised healthcare logistics capabilities and developing solutions for emerging healthcare sectors, including cell and gene therapies, biologics and precision medicines.

The company said ongoing investments in infrastructure, technology and partnerships will support global pharmaceutical supply chains while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading international hub for the transport of advanced healthcare products.